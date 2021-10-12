It's been about a week since the Stogie T and Nota drama subsided and Stogie insists on having the last word on the matter

The rapper has come out with a new song titled Mama Say that addresses the infamous night when Nota supposedly pinned him down

The lyrics detail how his mother's voice in his head told him to walk away from the fight, especially the line, "My guys might kill him, I am conflicted by religion"

Just last week, Stogie T and Nota Baloyi made headlines after being involved in a very nasty fight at an event. Since then, both parties have publicly addressed the fight and given their own version of events. This week, Stogie took it one step further by releasing a track that lays it out properly.

IOL reported that Stogie T released a statement in which he apologised to his family and his church community for his disorderly conduct. The rapper showed remorse for his actions and swore to be a better man for his wife and children.

Just mere days after that apology, Stogie dropped a single called Mama Say in which he is singing a completely different tune.

The song talks about how his mother's voice resonated in his head during the moments of the brawl. The rapper says he was inches away from rearranging Nota's dentition but his religion helped him choose the high road, reports ZAlebs.

Here are some of the lyrics from the song that led peeps to the conclusion that Stogie was throwing jabs at Nota:

"My guys might kill him, I am conflicted by religion.

"Mamma think I lost it, I am trying to protect her honour.

"Mamma say let 'em hate, was ready to put a dental plate on freckle face."

Stogie T signs to Def Jam recordings: "This is their greatest signing yet"

Briefly News reported Stogie T has announced that he has signed to Def Jam Recordings. The rapper took to social media on Friday, 8 October to share his exciting news.

The veteran rapper posted a video of the record label welcoming him to their stable. Mzansi hip-hop fans have congratulated Stogie T on finally being recognised by one of the biggest record labels in the world.

The musician has been putting in the work from his days as a member of the rap band, Tumi and the Volume until today. As an independent artist, Tumi has worked with the likes of Nasty C, among other top rappers.

Tumi's fans took to his official Instagram account to congratulate him on bagging the deal. Check out some of their comments below:

eastsidelouw said:

"Much, much deserved. This is their greatest signing yet, I already know the talks at the table were game-changing."

mondexola wrote:

"The King. We're behind you all the way Stogie T. We don't care about the ones who wanna pull you down."

