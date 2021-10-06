After Stogie T and Nota had a WWE moment earlier this week, Stogie released a statement addressing the fight

Stogie T claims that he did not lay a hand on Nota, despite what the rapper has been retelling the incident

Nota has responded to the statement released by Stogie, saying he believes Tumi did it all for clout

Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi has responded to the public statement released by Tumi 'Stogi T' Molekane addressing their fight. Baloyi says Stogie should have never started the fight in the first place because all he did was embarrass himself.

Earlier this week, the two media personalities were involved in a physical altercation. ZAlebs reports that a video of the fight went viral, showing Tumi being held down by Nhlamulo.

Following the viral video, Stogie released an apology to his community at large for baring them witness to the incident. However, TimesLive reports that Nota isn't buying it.

Baloyi responded to the statement saying:

"He tried to slap me for clout, now he has to apologise to his church and his wife and kids for being made to kiss the tiles. Should went home with his tail between his legs but he spent the night lapping up sympathy, foolish pride."

Followers took to the comments to tell Nota to calm down, seeing as though he has gotten a large ego boost from the outcome of the fight.

@cmag_77 wrote:

"Is this your first time winning a physical fight? come on man umdala it enough now ,the whole week still celebrating.what you doing it called cyber bullying now"

@jabu_bruv said:

"Rest baba rest"

@liyabonga_gushu commented:

"Clout?Isn't stogie t 10x more famous then you?"

@_obakeng_ said:

"Nota out here embarrassing his wife with all this childish behavior. The video is on twitter and it looks like your story isn't adding up. Mara wena vele ro tseba ka maka!"

Source: Briefly.co.za