LOL: Cassper Doesn't Believe Nota Pinned Stogie T Down, Mzansi Wants Receipts

Cassper Nyovest has shared that he doesn't believe Nota Baloyi's claim that he pinned Stogie T down during a fight at a gig

Nota posted that the rapper allegedly took a swing at him and missed and he then pinned him down

Mufasa and most of the people who commented under his post accused Nota of lying and wanted him to produce receipts of the fight

Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to share that he doesn't believe Nota Baloyi pinned Stogie T down recently.

Cassper Nyovest doesn't believe Nota Baloyi won his fight against Stogie T. Image: @lavidanota, @casspernyovest, @stogie_t

Source: Instagram

Mufasa accused the opinionated music exec of lying about the story and urged him and Stogie to settle their beef in the ring. Cass was reacting to Nota's post claiming that he took Stogie T down during a fight at a gig this past weekend.

The Siyathandana hitmaker advised the rapper and Nota to take their fight in the boxing ring because street fights are dangerous. Taking to Twitter, along with a screenshot of Nota's post, Mufasa said:

"I'm sorry but ain't no way Nota Pinning Stogie Down !!! I don't believe him!!! Well, I never believe him. Lmao.. I'm sure ba mo goteditse ka tse hot.. Settle it in the ring boys. Street fights aren't cool, they are too dangerous. Get in the ring if you wanna be a tough guy!!!"

Mzansi tweeps took to Cassper's comment section to share their thoughts on Nota Baloyi's post. Most of them agreed with Cass and wanted receipts of the fight. Check out some of their comments below:

@moses_nkesi said:

"Stogie T doesn't look tough, yes he may be big but I can't imagine him fight. For the first time I believe Nota. Plus fighting is not just about size. A lot of skinny folks whip ass, Stogie looks whip-able."

@BruceSphosethu wrote:

"Yaz everything is possible Cass but that Nota guy lies too much naye."

@Sbusiso63424573 commented:

"This sounds like a bible story to me. But ke who are we to judge."

@Vhasetha_MRT said:

"I really want to see a video of that happening."

@Tp___M added:

"Ey he is lying, he is getting ahead of the story... that's it, it's typical of him to be the first one to speak and make it the big deal."

