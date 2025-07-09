A raid at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre revealed that prisoners had contraband on them

One of the prisoners, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, was found to have a cellphone in his possession

Matlala was named as Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's alleged political sponsor, and ActionSA Member of Parliament Athol Trollip weighed in

KGOSI MAMPURU, PRETORIA — ActionSA member Athol Trollip weighed in on the discovery of a cellphone in the prison cell of Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala on 6 July 2025.

What happened at Kgosi Mampuru?

According to Newzroom Afrika, Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said that Matlala, who is classified as high risk, was found with a cellphone in his possession. He said the correctional services conducted a search on 6 July 2025 and found a cellphone on him.

Thobakgale said that investigations into how he managed to smuggle a phone into the prison continue. He said that when objects like cellphones are found, they are turned over to the South African Police Service.

Cele also implicated in dealings with Matlala

According to IOL, former Police Minister Bheki Cele was also implicated in dealings with Cat Matlala. It's alleged that Cele stayed in a luxury penthouse suite at the Capital Menlyn Maine in Pretoria East that Matlala owned just days before he received a R360 million tender from the South African Police Service.

What did Athol Trollip say?

Trollip, the former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor, weighed in on his @AtholT X account.

"That confiscated cellphone should be forensically examined to determine who he has been in contact with! However, it's probably been lost or wiped clean already," he tweeted.

Athol Trollip weighed in on Cat Matlala's phone. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Read the X tweet here:

What's happening with Matlala?

Matlala is currently held in custody after he was arrested for the attempted murder of actress and social media influencer Tebogo Thobejane. Matlala, a known tenderpreneur with alleged ties to politicians and the criminal underworld, dated Thobejane, and the two broke up. His wife was granted R20,000 bail for the attempted murder.

Matlala is expected to appear in court for the attempted murder of Thobejane. He is also linked to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that Matlala sponsored Mchunu's political ambitions.

South Africans discuss raid

Netizens commenting on X shared theories about the raid.

Constitution First said:

"He already has a second one as we speak."

King said:

"This can't be breaking news. What's in that cellphone should be breaking news."

Zulu Love Letter said:

"Who he is communicating with is the real question."

Mzi said:

"They must download data from it and see who he has been calling."

Motlokwa Wa Mutsonga said:

"Let them give that phone to Mkhwanazi, please. As a country, we want to see who he is in contact with."

Shauwn Mkhize linked to Matlala

In a related article, Briefly News reported that businesswoman and tenderpreneur Shauwn Mkhize was linked to Matlala. Firearms belonging to Mkhize were allegedly found during a raid in one of Matlala's homes.

The hairperson of the Portfolio Committee on police, Ian Camerton, said that during a raid, the police found guns allegedly belonging to Matlala's private security company. He pointed out that the guns were returned to Matlala's company.

