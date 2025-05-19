Tebogo Thobejane's alleged attempted killer, Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, made his second court appearance on Monday, 19 May

Matlala, who is also Thobejane's ex-boyfriend, appeared in court wearing a luxury brand worth thousands of Rand

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala will remain behind bars after the matter was postponed to Friday, 30 May, due to load shedding

Tebogo Thobejane's alleged attempted killer wore a R22K jersey. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Tebogo Thobejane’s former boyfriend, turned alleged attempted murderer, flamboyant businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, hasn’t let his current legal troubles dampen his penchant for the finer things.

Cat Matlala appeared in court rocking an expensive luxury-branded Alexander McQueen-Wool-Blend Jacquard black sweater worth thousands of Rand.

Tebogo Thobejane's alleged attempted killer wears R22K sweater

Matlala, together with his co-accused Musa Kekana and Floyd Mabusela, are facing charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder related to a shooting incident targeting Tebogo Thobejane.

Vusimuzi Matlala has put his wealth on display during his court appearances. At his court first appearance, he wore a hoodie from Dolce & Gabbana worth more than someone’s monthly salary.

Journalist @wicks_jeff took to X and shared the jaw-dropping price tag of the sweater that Tebogo Thobejane’s ex-boyfriend and alleged attempted murderer wore on his appearance at the Alexandra Magistrates Court.

According to a post by @wicks_jeff, Matlala wore an Alexander McQueen-Wool-Blend Jacquard black sweater that cost $1240, approximately R22,500.

See the picture below:

This is not the first time Vusimuzi Matlala has put his wealth on display. Journalist @wicks_jeff states that he wore a R27,000 hoodie from Dolce & Gabbana in his first court appearance. The post was captioned:

The Department of Correctional Services previously set the record straight that inmates, including those remanded in custody, are permitted to wear civilian clothing during court appearances.

Tebogo Thobejane's alleged killer wore a R22K sweater in court. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Tebogo Thobejane's alleged attempted killer stays behind bars

According to a report by Daily Sun, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala was arrested on Wednesday, 14 May, as the alleged paymaster in a botched hit on his ex-lover Tebogo Thobejane in October 2023.

He appeared at Alexandra Magistrates Court on Monday, 19 May, without his co-accused for a formal bail application.

Matlala was remanded in custody after Magistrate Renier Boshoff postponed the matter to Friday, 30 May due to load shedding.

The controversial businessman’s lawyers informed the court that they will proceed with a formal bail application on their next court appearance.

Several reports indicate that Vusimuzi Matlala changed lawyers when he made his second appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He is now being represented by Victor Nkhwashu, having been represented by advocate Cyril Mlotshwa.

Tebogo Thobejane accuses Inno Morolong of continued harassment

Meanwhile, it seems there's no end to Tebogo Thobejane's legal issues. The influencer has had her life turned upside down by the people closest to her.

In February, Briefly News reported that Tebogo Thobejane alleged that her former friend, Inno Morolong, is still harassing her despite being under house arrest.

While she was initially satisfied with the court’s decision to place Inno Morolong under house arrest, Tebogo felt the decision wasn’t enough to deter the Diamond and Dolls star from continuing to harass her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News