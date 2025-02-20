Tebogo Thobejane Accuses Inno Morolong of More Harassment

Tebogo Thobejane is alleging that Inno Morolong is still harassing her despite being under house arrest

The 'Diamond and Dolls' is serving a 12-month house arrest sentence after being convicted after Tebogo approached the courts

The Department of Correctional Services has advised Tebogo Thobejane on the steps she can take against Inno Morolong

Tebogo Thobejane claims Inno Morolong is still harassing her. Image: MasterBathKol/X, innomorolong_/Instagram

Source: UGC

It seems the drama between Tebogo Thobejane and her former friend Inno Morolong might be heading back to court again. Tebogo Thobejane now claims that despite being placed under house arrest, Inno Morolong has not learnt her lesson.

Tebogo Thobejane claims Inno Morolong is still harassing her

While she was initially satisfied with the court’s decision to place Inno Morolong under house arrest, Tebogo now feels the decision wasn’t enough to deter her former friend from continuing to harass her.

Speaking to TshisaLive, Tebogo Thobejane alleged that Inno Morolong is still threatening her despite being under house arrest.

“I was not going to address this publicly, but I am left with no choice. After enduring ongoing trauma, this woman is stopping at nothing to continue intimidating me. It is exhausting and unacceptable,” Tebogo said.

Department of Correctional Services advises Tebogo Thobejane

When contacted for comment, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Inno Morolong is being monitored. Nxumalo also highlighted the steps Tebogo Thobejane can take against Inno Morolong:

“The said individual is being monitored by community corrections under correctional services. There are standard procedures for handling transgressions or violations. However, this does not prevent anyone from reporting potential violations to either the police or correctional services.”

Earlier this year, Inno Morolong was placed under house arrest for 12 months after being convicted of crimen injuria and defamation in a case brought before the courts by former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane.

As part of her sentence, Inno Morolong can’t leave Welkom, drink alcohol or take drugs among other restrictions. Failure by Inno Morolong to adhere to any of the conditions will result in her immediate imprisonment.

Inno Morolong changes her ways and turns to God

News that Inno Morolong is still harassing Tebogo Thobejane will come as a surprise to a section of South Africans who were rooting for her after she seemingly turned a new leaf and became a born-again Christian.

Inno Morolong has not responded to claims that she is still harassing Tebogo Thobejane. Image: innomorolong_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The controversial social media star set tongues wagging after a video of her at a church in Free State was shared on social media.

Rumoured bae opens police case against Inno Morolong

Meanwhile, Inno Morolong was recently in the headlines for the wrong reasons. This was after her rumoured boyfriend and radio personality Paul Mtirara opened a police case against her.

The development came as a surprise as the two were rumoured to be serious and were ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Tebogo Thobejane uses her influence to fight cyberbullying

Briefly News previously reported that Tebogo Thobejane was using her influence against cyberbullying.

In an interview last year, the former Muvhango actress, who is a victim of online bullying herself, shared how she intended to eliminate cyberbullying.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News