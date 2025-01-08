Businesswoman Inno Morolong allegedly has a new man, and it is radio personality Paul Mtirara

It is said that their relationship has gotten very serious and that things are headed towards marriage

Paul Mtirara has also allegedly met Inno Morolong's daughter, and they also cohabitate at some point

Inno Morolong is allegedly getting serious with her alleged man. Image: @innomorolong

Wedding belles are allegedly looming for Inno Morolong and her man, Paul Mtirara.

Inno Morolong's new romance

Controversial socialite Inno Morolong and radio personality Paul Mtirara were spotted wining and dining at George Grill House, a Mediterranean restaurant in Bedfordview.

The businesswoman is said to have been in an on-and-off relationship with Mtirara for years before getting serious almost a year ago.

ZiMoja quoted a source saying they have become exclusive, "They declared themselves a couple."

Marriage looms for Inno Morolong?

Inno Morolong's friends have noted how serious their relationship has become. They also allegedly cohabitated for three months but opted to live apart.

Their relationship has gotten serious to the point where Mtirara has even met Morolong's daughter.

"He has met her family and adores her daughter. They were shacking up for almost three months at some point but decided to live apart until they were ready. They are serious. Inno is trying to protect this relationship despite her very bubbly personality," a source was quoted saying.

Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula posted the video on X.

Netizens are not here for the relationship, with people saying they are disappointed in Paul. Others are intrigued to discover what the two could be discussing so in-depth.

@shaz___m joked and said, "I’m sure she was telling him how she hates Dineo and Press's relationship but likes soul music so he can play it for her."

