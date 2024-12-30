Inno Morolong was recently spotted at a restaurant with her alleged new boyfriend

The media personality and her rumoured new bae were in the middle of dinner, and a conversation, and peeps had plenty to say

Netizens are convinced that Inno has an active roster of new men, while others believe they know who the man is

Inno Morolong is said to be in a new relationship. Images: innomorolong_.

Source: Instagram

Halala! Word on the street is that Inno Morolong bagged herself a new bae.

Inno Morolong steps out with rumoured boyfriend

It looks like Inno Morolong is prepared to enter the new year with not only a new car but also a new boyfriend.

Coming from showing off her new toy, the controversial media personality is back to flaunt a man rumoured to be her new boyfriend.

According to Musa Khawula, the pair were spotted at George's Grill House in Bedfordview, and there appeared to be a spark between them as they chatted over dinner.

Previously speaking to Briefly News, Inno said she has been making silent moves that have been beneficial for her personal growth:

"I took time to stay on the low, ignore the noise and work on myself. It helps because I can see so much growth in me now."

Mzansi weighs in on Inno Morolong's rumoured relationship

Netizens believe Inno always has a new man:

MalumeRichie said:

"New year, new man."

Zayen30 claimed:

"She changes boyfriends like diapers."

TawanaM14 wrote:

"Every month, this girl is with a new boyfriend. What’s happening with her? Why doesn't she apply for a permanent job?"

ChrisEcxel102 joked:

"Inno Morolong moves on faster than lightning."

Meanwhile, others are convinced they know who the man is:

peachesrobyn was stunned:

"Inno and Paul are dating? As in Paul Mtirara from Metro FM? The one that plays love songs? Wow."

SharmaineXilum1 claimed:

"That's Paul from Metro FM, and they've been dating for some time now."

naomi_floww was in disbelief:

"Not our brother Paul."

Source: Briefly News