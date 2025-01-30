Musa Khawula has caused quite a stir with his strange behaviour during his court appearances

From appearing cheerful while taking the stand to wafting kisses, peeps are curious to know what's going through his mind

Many were in stitches, while some netizens were convinced that the gossipmonger had tea on someone

Mzansi questioned Musa Khawula's strange behaviour in court. Images: Facebook/ Briefly - South African News, Twitter/ ThuliSaul_.

Musa Khawula is at it again, and his courtroom stunts have raised even more eyebrows.

What did Musa Khawula do in court?

Weeks following Musa Khawula's controversial arrest, it appears that only his social media stans are worried about it as he seems to be living la vida loca.

The gossipmonger is in for two charges, Contravening of Cyber Crime Act and Crimen Injuria, and you'd think he'd be breaking down in court like Nota Baloyi. Instead, he seems to be making a mockery of the entire process.

His latest antics, posted by Newzroom405 during his recent appearance include faintly smiling at the judge, almost flirting in fact, while wafting kisses and gesturing "goodbye" to an unknown figure. However, his alleged crimes are not a laughing matter.

Musa Khawula laughed and seemingly flirted with someone in court. Image: brieflyza

Before this, he was slapped with an arrest warrant for defying a court order for the defamatory claims he made about Ze Nxumalo.

He is also facing attempted murder charges for an incident that took place in 2021 involving reckless driving.

Mzansi weighs in on Musa Khawula's behaviour

Netizens are curious to know what's going through Musa's mind:

reamoaga said:

"He probably has the scoop on everyone in prison."

Sammy_Masinga suspected:

"This one has a boyfriend inside! No one can be this unserious about such."

ThobileNtjilo is convinced:

"I honestly don't believe that Musa is okay upstairs, aowa."

Evo_Xabi anticipated:

"The tea he is going to serve will be piping hot."

Meanwhile, others were in stitches at his behaviour, convinced that he doesn't take anything seriously:

Phila_HD was in stitches:

"Musa Khawula is not a real person, no ways!"

putseza laughed:

"Yet we are worried about him."

lindelani_linn1 said:

"I’m sorry, but this man is so funny."

MaGasa58502989 wrote:

"Musa is not from this planet and I love it for him."

Musa Khawula case gets postponed

In more Musa Khawula updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the gossipmonger's case being postponed to February 2025.

This comes after he abandoned his bail application, meaning he'll be locked up until his next court appearance.

