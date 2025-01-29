The controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula made a brief appearance in court on Wednesday, 29 January

Musa Khawula's defamation case has been postponed as he abandoned his bail application

The case has Mzansi at the edge of their seats as they continued to share varying opinions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Musa Khawula is remanded in prison following a postponement in his case. Image: @MusaKhawula

Source: Twitter

Social media's gossip girl Musa Khawula will not be tasting freedom at the moment, as he abandoned bail.

Musa Khawula remains in jail until February

Controversial celebrity commentator and YouTuber Musa Khawula appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday, 29 January 2025. Khawula's defamatory statements caught up with him as he was arrested at a tavern in Dundee, KwaZulu Natal at the start of 2025.

Mzansi's very own pope of pop culture is set to make another bail application on 5 February. The case has been postponed to 18 February 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Musa Khawula did not apply for bail. Image: @MusaKhawula

Source: Twitter

Why was Musa Khawula arrested?

Musa Khawula faces charges of Contravening of Cyber Crime Act and Crimen Injuria. In November 2024, Khawula was issued a new warrant of arrest after he made some defamatory statements against businessman Ze Nxumalo.

He alleged that he cheated on his wife, Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo, while she was pregnant with their first child. The businessman ordered Musa to write an apology and retract his statements but he failed.

Mzansi reacts to Musa Khawula's arrest

Reacting to @MDNnewss's post, netizens offered mixed opinions about Musa's case:

@Lecheadi asked:

"Who abandons bail when there's no threat?"

@Rokdaddy_ said:

"The guilt of his murder case is finally caught up with him, he believes he needs to be punished."

@nolomaifa asked:

"They are still keeping the GOSSIP GOAT behind bars ? When he comes back, he will be fit for an interview they by AGENDA NETWORKS."

@Barffoon claimed:

"Abondoning the bail application because you are a guy and are locked in with a bunch of women who want to sleep with you."

@kaylowdsi laughed:

"They are still keeping the GOSSIP GOAT behind bars? When he comes back, he will be fit for an interview by AGENDA NETWORKS."

Musa Khawula's case affected by two pending cases

In a previous report from Briefly News, Controversial blogger Musa Khawula's bail application could be affected by two other pending cases

The social media gossipmonger allegedly faces two more cases, one for negligent driving and another for murder

Musa's lawyer, Ofentse Nkgwang, has asked the court to grant them time to prepare for the hearing, which has been moved to a different date

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News