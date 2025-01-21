Controversial blogger Musa Khawula's bail application could be affected by two other pending cases

The social media gossipmonger allegedly faces two more cases, one for negligent driving and another for murder

Musa's lawyer, Ofentse Nkgwang, has asked the court to grant them time to prepare for the hearing, which has been moved to a different date

Musa Khawula will have his bail hearing on 29 January. Image: @Musa Khawula, @snl24

Musa Khawula appeared briefly at the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday, 21 January, on charges of Contravening of Cyber Crime Act and Crimen Injuria.

Why Musa Khawula will remain behind bars

Controversial social media blogger Musa Khawula's bail application might be affected as he has two other pending cases.

According to TshisaLIVE, allegations of negligent driving and murder could complicate Musa's bail application.

Khaswula's attorney, Ofentse Nkgwang, requested that the court grant them more time to prepare for the hearing. Musa Khawula will be remaining behind bars until 29 January.

Musa Khawula will remain in jail. Image: @musakhawula

Mzansi reacts to Musa's pending cases

Reacting to news outlet @NewzroomAfrika's video of Musa in court, Mzansi felt less sympathy for Khawula looking at the nature of the charges.

@ZamisaErnest shared:

"The court system needs to take its course. We need this dangerous young man prosecuted. Those are serious pending cases."

@Yoli_Que asked:

"Musa can drive?? Driving what?? A wheel barrow perhaps."

@mthunzi_sosibo_ said:

"We stand with our brother in these difficult times.""

@theboyscott1 laughed:

"Musa is unbothered shame😂😭"

@IAmShahieda stated:

"I don't think we are mentally well as a nation, and this generation, something is not okay."

@LauDlamini asked:

"I need to go visit Musa. Does anyone know where he is? Is he allowed visitors?"

@_TumiMS asked:

"Why does it look like he took a sip of his dumpie before he came to court?"

