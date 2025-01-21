Musa Khawula: Gossipmonger's Bail Application Could Get Affected By 2 Pending Cases
- Controversial blogger Musa Khawula's bail application could be affected by two other pending cases
- The social media gossipmonger allegedly faces two more cases, one for negligent driving and another for murder
- Musa's lawyer, Ofentse Nkgwang, has asked the court to grant them time to prepare for the hearing, which has been moved to a different date
Musa Khawula appeared briefly at the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday, 21 January, on charges of Contravening of Cyber Crime Act and Crimen Injuria.
Why Musa Khawula will remain behind bars
Controversial social media blogger Musa Khawula's bail application might be affected as he has two other pending cases.
According to TshisaLIVE, allegations of negligent driving and murder could complicate Musa's bail application.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Khaswula's attorney, Ofentse Nkgwang, requested that the court grant them more time to prepare for the hearing. Musa Khawula will be remaining behind bars until 29 January.
Musa Khawula seems cheerful during court appearance, SA reacts: "He's coming back with fire content"
Mzansi reacts to Musa's pending cases
Reacting to news outlet @NewzroomAfrika's video of Musa in court, Mzansi felt less sympathy for Khawula looking at the nature of the charges.
@ZamisaErnest shared:
"The court system needs to take its course. We need this dangerous young man prosecuted. Those are serious pending cases."
@Yoli_Que asked:
"Musa can drive?? Driving what?? A wheel barrow perhaps."
@mthunzi_sosibo_ said:
"We stand with our brother in these difficult times.""
@theboyscott1 laughed:
"Musa is unbothered shame😂😭"
@IAmShahieda stated:
"I don't think we are mentally well as a nation, and this generation, something is not okay."
@LauDlamini asked:
"I need to go visit Musa. Does anyone know where he is? Is he allowed visitors?"
@_TumiMS asked:
"Why does it look like he took a sip of his dumpie before he came to court?"
Gogo Maweni appears at Protea court
In a previous report from Briefly News, celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni appeared at the Protea Magistrates Court in Soweto on serious assault charges. Gogo Maweni's bail application has been postponed to 27 January 2025 for a formal hearing.
The popular celebrity Sangoma is remanded in custody, and she is to remain in jail until next week.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za