Former reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu reportedly got married in a traditional ceremony in Nigeria

The adult entertainer shared photos of her wedding ceremony on social media and shared the lobola price

South Africans took to social media to respond to her wedding photos and her lobola price in Naira currency

Wandi Ndlovu gets lobola’d in Nigeria. Images: Mthinyane16m

Source: Twitter

Reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu recently confirmed she got lobala'd after ditching Mzansi for Nigeria in 2024.

The former This Body Works For Me appears to be in love and content with her life after ditching her friends in 2024.

Social media user @Loenz_N shared photos of the reality TV star's lobola price on X this week.

"Is Wandi Ndlovu Lobolad with 56000 Naira? R671.02."

South Africans respond to her alleged traditional marriage

@shrekwecountry replied:

"Let me go look for a wife in Nigeria, kanti bacheap so?

@Sbudamoore wrote:

"She thought it's $56 000."

@shrekwecountry replied:

"Think I'll get 10 with wives that many. Maybe a fella can come home to find at least 1 of them in a good mood."

@KgapzSonopo wrote:

"I don’t know why she feels the need to involve people in her personal life."

@LordPiccoloSA wrote:

"Ka 1 tao (with R1000) I'm buying this one comrade! Le ska mpakišang yena (don't fight me). I’m flying to Nigeria next week."

@MzuraVanie said:

"If Nigerian women were beautiful we would be on our way to look for wives there,"

@HHOBKMF said:

"That's literally a bottle of Henny, 1kg rice, and 2 bottles of spring water or soda water."

@KgKilo195955 wrote:

"Wandi must show us (chicken) emojis because that R6k does not buy 1 cow please. Lobola genkuku."

@mongoanengVilla said:

"School it's important."

@ghostbestie057 replied:

"That's less than what Podcast and Chill paid her."

@Loenz_N replied:

"She’s brave to put a cow emoji for 56k naira."

