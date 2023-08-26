A reality show on Showmax called This Body Works For M e follows the life of adult entertainers in South Africa

Xoli Mfeka is one of the starring cast members, and she recently opened up about a fallout with her friend and co-worker Wandi Ndlovu

This Body Works For Me's second season has less appearance from Xoli Mfeka, and she explained why

Xoli Mfeka is one of the people who caused a buzz when they were on This Body Works For Me. The adult entertainer was in the headlines after having fallout with her friend Wandi Ndlovu, who is also on the show.

‘This Body Works for Me’ Star Xoli Mfeka talked about her clash with Wandi Ndlovu and why she is hardly in season two. Image: wandi_ndlovu/xoli_mfeka

Showmax's The Body Works for Me is airing for a second season. Xoli Mfeka got candid about how she feels about the show and shared a touching explanation for her limited presence on the show.

Xoli Mfeka grateful for This Body Works For Me

According to Sunday World, Xoli Mfeka was only able to film the second season on a part-time basis because her mum and grandmother are in the hospital. Shee explained that the show was life-changing and that it was a rare opportunity she was grateful for.

How does Xoli Mfeka feel about Wandi Ndlovu?

Briefly News reported that Xoli was getting sued by her friend over an explicit video they took together. The entertainer was honest and said that getting sued by Wandi hurt her feelings and that she only wanted all her friends to win.

Xoli describes no longer talking to one day as being "weird and disappointing".

Reality showing featuring Xoli Mfeka on Showmax

Xoli Mfeka's limited appearance on This Body Works For Me comes after the show's second season premiere on Showmax. Stream the show by clicking here.

