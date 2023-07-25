Gogo Maweni will feature in Showmax's reality series This Body Works For Me

The announcement was made by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter

She will be consulting one of the girls in the second season of the adult-themed show

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

, has bagged another DStv gig by featuring in Season 2 of Showmax's adult series, This Body Works For Me.

Gogo Maweni will make an appearance on ‘This Body Works For Me’ by Showmax, which will premiere on 21 August. Images: dr_maweni.

Source: Instagram

Phil Mphela announces Dr Maweni being cast on This Body Works For Me

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared on his Twitter page that the famous sangoma will make an appearance on the adult-themed show by Showmax, This Body Works For Me. This is what he announced:

"Gogo Maweni to be on #ThisBodyWorksForMe. The sangoma to cash another DStv cheque as she appears on an episode of the 'x-r*ted' Showmax show. One of the ladies will visit the television sangoma to consult."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Social media reacts to the casting announcement

Tweeps reacted to the post, most with confusion:

@sbuddha777 was curious:

"Why so desperate to be on tv?"

@Layne_JazzeySA teased:

"Television sangoma."

@itsjustlue praised:

"Gogo Maweni is a real hustler."

@Zack_here was confused:

"Ohhhhh, I thought she was also... It's okay, let me tool."

@patts2084 had a question:

"This one keeps getting gigs, how does she do it?"

@MoSepeng was not one to judge:

"She's a businesswoman... It's just business!"

This Body Works For Me returns for Season 2 with new faces

The messy show will air on 21 August. It will return with fan-fave, 22-year-old Wandi Ndlovu, and new faces, IOL reports.

Season 1 wrapped up with broken friendships and R200K lawsuits between Ndlovu and former cast member Xoli Mfeka.

Uyajola 9/9 to return on Moja Love in August with Season 4

In other TV show stories by Briefly News, TV host Jub Jub announced that he was returning to screens in August.

He uploaded on his Instagram a video spreading the word that Moja Love was filming episodes of Season 4 of the popular Sunday night show. Here is the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News