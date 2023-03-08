The drama between This Body Works For Me co-stars and former buddies Wandi and Xoli Mfeka has escalated

Reports on social media are suggesting that Wandi is alleging that Xoli released an explicit video they shot together without her consent

Court papers indicate that the reality television star is demanding R200 000 from Xoli as her cut from the video profits

Xoli and Wandi's drama has shot them to the top of the Mzansi Twitter trends list. Because of a video, the pair who used to be best buddies are at loggerheads.

Wandi allegedly takes her 'This Body Works For Me' co-star Xoli to court. Image: @wandi_ndlovu and @thee_xoli_mfeka.

Wandi is taking her co-star to court after she reportedly published a video they shot together in 2022.

Wandi takes Xoli to court for allegedly releasing their explicit video without her consent

According to ZAlebs, leaked court papers suggest that the former friends shot a video together, but Xoli released it without Wandi's consent or knowledge. Part of the court documents read:

"We are instructed that on or about December 2022, you (Xoli) proceeded to publish the video without our client’s knowledge and consent. Be that as it may, the published video has now reached over nine hundred and fifty thousand viewers and you have failed, refused, and or neglected to compensate our client for the work done."

Wandi allegedly demands R200K from Xoli

Per the reports circulating on social media, the This Body Works For Me star believes her co-star Xoli made R400K from the video, and she is demanding half of that money.

