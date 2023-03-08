South Africans said they miss DJ Sbu's hit show Friend Like These and shared their favourite moments from the canned show

DJ Sbu left the show after 12 years as the host who entertained Mzansi with the teams that competed for the luxury cruise trip prize

The media personality hasn't stopped soaring high since leaving the show and is making big moves in business and the podcast industry

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi was nostalgic and reminisced about their favourite Mzansi game show, Friends Like These, which DJ Sbu hosted. The programme was on air for 12 years before it got cancelled.

Mzansi shared their favourite moments from DJ Sbu's old hit show 'Friends Like These'. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

The game show had two teams of friends separated by gender. The teams competed in different games that required mental and physical strength.

The winning team had a chance to prove the genuineness of their friendship by answering personal questions about each other in the game's final stage. According to TV SA, if a friend correctly answers the question, they will win a luxury vacation, but if they do not, they kiss the cruise trip goodbye.

Mzansi says they miss DJ Sbu's hit show, Friends Like These

Twitter user @Wandile_Ntulie shared one of the iconic lines from DJ Sbu's Friends Like These script. The video had South Africans rushing to the comments sharing their favourite moments from and about the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@Scott_villa said:

"I wanted to be here so badly."

@NathanKhajoez shared:

"The fact that we never saw uAndile doesn't sit well with my spirit."

@OaikanyegaR replied:

"I couldn’t wait to grow up to partake in this with my friends."

@PGizzle6 commented:

"I always justified them leaving the one friend behind with “they’ll come together and pay for their friend's trip” but I knew that was never gonna happen."

@AbuttiiTSHEPSYD also said:

"One of the best shows ever."

@Msika54502485 added:

"Please bring it back."

DJ Sbu is still making money moves despite leaving the television space

Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu's energy drink MoFaya will now be available in the United States. The entrepreneur stated that the opportunity is huge because he will reach the global market and have a business in America selling MoFaya.

Sbu is also making waves in South Africa's rapidly growing podcast industry. The media personality has a podcast called The Hustlers Corner, where he has in-depth conversations with guests to inspire the next generation.

In 2022, the YouTube podcast received its first PRISM award, and Sbu gushed about it on Instagram.

DJ Sbu shows love to Nota Baloyi on the latest episode of The Hustlers Corner; Mzansi agrees: "Nota is a genius"

In other stories, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu showed love to Nota Baloyi. The seasoned radio personality praised the controversial music exec in the latest episode of his podcast, The Hustlers Corner.

Singing Nota's praises, DJ Sbu shared that Kwesta's former manager is a "brilliant mind". He also advised him to ignore all the hate he receives on social media.

The former Metro FM presenter told Nota Baloyi, a guest, that he's an incredible human being, adding that they're trying to get "the presidential" Nota out of him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News