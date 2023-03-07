Lady Du made a bold statement about her young amapiano career and ruffled a bunch of feathers on social media

The vocalist claimed her music has been streamed more times than K.O's on major platforms like Spotify

A lot of Mzansi people said Lady Du disrespected K.O who has been in the game for over a decade

Lady Du claimed her songs on streaming platforms are performing better than K.O's. Image: @ladydu_sa and @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

Lady Du is basking in the success of her amapiano career and flexed her accomplishments on The Episode YouTube podcast. The singer said she has made millions in a short time thanks to the local musical genre that has taken the world by storm.

Lady Du takes a jab at hip-hop artist K.O

There seems to be beef between Lady Du and K.O because the musicians keep taking jabs at each other. Lady Du said in just one year she surpassed K.O.'s eight-year musical career. The songstress added that she does not have an album like Mrcashtime but her songs are doing better on Apple Music, Spotify and other music streaming platforms, reported ZAlebs.

"Let's take everything, let's leave SETE out because that's where the issue is. Go to my numbers on Spotify on Apple music, and just check one of my songs. All of eight years of work and I did that in a year."

See a clip of Lady Du's interview below:

SA music lovers call out Lady Du for disrespecting K.O's career

@GeeendaKid3 mentioned:

"You are doing great and God bless you, but truth be told you are nowhere near Ntokozo in terms of music including numbers."

@uKilla_K posted:

"You are lying sisters. Why are you saying we should remove SETE? Nawe let's remove all of your features then, that's like your whole catalogue built over features."

@TeeTouchza stated:

"She brags about amapiano numbers. K.O is making hip hop bangers in a country that has 90% of the population listening to amapiano."

@Tebelelo_Lico commented:

"Don't disrespect KO like that. Streams are only popular now."

@MbongeniReed tweeted:

"Side effects of smoking OMO."

@Moyabo11 posted:

"Starting from today I'm not listening to anything that has you in it, such disrespect."

@Tebzawalevandal commented:

"You just disrespected a legend."

K.O drops new freestyle ‘forecast 23’, takes jab at Ntukza and Lady Du, SA reacts: “Lady Du is in trouble”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that there's no stopping K.O, it seems. After the rapper ruled 2022 with his smash hit, SETE, he is back with another banger.

The former Teargas member dropped a fire freestyle on Thursday, 2 February. In the song titled Forecast 23, the star disses other artists such as his former Teagas bandmate, Ntukza, and Amapiano vocalist, Lady Du.

