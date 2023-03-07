A well-known Durban butchery had been forced to close down after a 30-month-long string of attacks

The owner of Star Meats said that the butchery's management has had to contend with a smear campaign aimed at tarnishing the establishment's image

The final nail in the butchery's coffin came after an alleged attempt on the owner's life

DURBAN - A well-established Durban butchery is shutting its doors for good after an alleged attempt on the owner's life.

Riaz Jalal, who bought Stars Meats in 2020, announced the establishment's imminent closure on Monday evening, 6 March.

Star Meats owner points to smear campaign as start of butchery's problem

The decision to shutter the business comes after a culmination of forces that started last year when the company came under fire on social media.

The butchery's management was accused of not helping 14 foreign nationals under its employ after the police arrested them.

Star Meats were also accused of selling old and rotten meat in addition to mixing products like beef and mutton, TimesLIVE reported.

The butchery's management dismissed the allegation as a malicious smear campaign coordinated by an anonymous person on social media.

Death threat on Star Meats owner made running butchery untenable

Jalal said Star Meats management tried to fight back against the "smear campaign" in the last 30 months to save the livelihoods of the 200 that depended on the business.

However, the establishment's troubles came to a head when someone allegedly tried to kill the owner, which Jalal said made running the business untenable, SowetanLIVE reported.

South Africans are saddened that Durbans Star Meats is closing down

Below is how South Africans reacted to Star Meats closing down.

Nhlanhla Nqoko claimed:

"There's a lot of jealousy, drama and sabotage, In Durban, if you own a business..."

Sakkie Pretorius said:

"He just going to open another butchery with a new name somewhere else."

Menasota Mnisi complained:

"Everything that can go wrong is literally going wrong."

Ntanda Tutuse Jokani said:

"Well, it is what it is. Very sad."

