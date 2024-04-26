A Jo’burg businessman has been handed a 12-year sentence for shooting and killing his wife in their Norkem Park home

Musa Ntibande murdered Hlengiwe Msimango when he thought she was an intruder breaking into their house

After his conviction, the father of six lost his eldest daughter to suicide while his other daughter was born with a disability and can't walk

A businessman has begun serving his 12-year sentence for the 2020 accidental killing of his wife, Hlengiwe Msimango, in Johannesburg.

According to MDN News, Musa Ntsibande shot his wife when he mistook her for an intruder trying to break into their Norkem Park home.

The South Gauteng High Court reduced Ntsibande’s sentence from a minimum of 15 years because Ntsibande had six children.

A report by News24 said one of the businessman’s daughters was born with a disability and is unable to walk, while his eldest daughter committed suicide after his conviction.

Citizens weigh in

Some netizens wondered how Ntsibande mistook his partner for an intruder, while others drew parallels between this incident and Oscar Pistorius.

@Tiyanidesigns observed:

“The kids lost 3 parents here; only a few will get it ”

@prow_II commented:

“It’s giving Oscar 2.0.”

@General_Sport7 added:

“It is always strange this thing of mistaking your partner as an intruder”

@Ihhashi_Turkei thought:

“Glad justice is served even though it won’t bring Hlengiwe back and the poor kid who committed suicide.”

@XUFFLER said:

“Oscar reincarnated ”

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste allegedly kills himself

Former CEO of Steinhoff, Markus Jooste, shot and killed himself on Thursday, 21 March 2024.

The incident reportedly happened in an afternoon at a place in Kwaaiwater.

Jooste took his life one day after the Financial Sector Conduct Authority fined him almost half a billion for publishing false and misleading statements.

