Angie Motshekga impressed people with her traditional inspired outfit for the matric 203 results

The minister of basic education caused a buzz after showing up in a colourful ensemble to make the announcement

The designer who dressed Angie Motshekga got credit for knocking it out of the park with the stunning outfit

Angie Motshekga's look for the night made quite the impression when she announced the matric 2023 exams. The minister of basic education looked stunning in her address.

Many people on social media could not stop raving about Angie Motshekga. People were not shy to shower her with compliments.

Angie Motshekga's outfit to announce matric 2023 results slayed. Image: Gallo Images / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Angie Motshekga stuns at matric 2023 result announcement

Angie Motshekga wore a colourful dress with a matching head wrap. The dress was made of different traditional materials, including shoeshoe.

Watch a video of her getting the head wrap done.

Who designed the minister's dress?

Online users could not get over the look that was created by y K.Moraba&Collective People were pleased with the minister's outfit Read the comments below:

Thometsana Khiba gushed:

"She was absolutely beautiful."

Val Elsworth said:

"Loved the colours she definitely has lit dress sense."

Michelle Schou commented:

"This is what our Ministers are really good at - dressing up to impress and they also ‘dress up’ supposed achievements and results!"

Thuleka Solwandle wrote:

"She was beautiful indeed ayeke eza wig zake."

Class of 2023 matric history

According to the minister, the class matriculated in 2023 did the best out of any other year. Free Srare and KZN were in the top two best-performing provinces.

Over 700,000 triumphs on the journey from grade 1 to matric

Briefly News previously reported that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga disclosed that out of the 1.2 million learners who registered for Grade 1 in 2012, 740,566 successfully progressed through the Basic Education system to matric in 2023.

During the matric results announcement ceremony at the MTN headquarters in Johannesburg on Thursday evening, Minister Motshekga noted that, for reasons undisclosed, 24,847 individuals who reached matric did not enrol for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

Amidst a celebratory event that recognised high-achieving learners, Motshekga praised the resilience and determination of the Matric Class of 2023.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News