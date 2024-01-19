The Free State province retained its top spot as the province with the highest pass rate, with 89.3% of its matriculants passing

KwaZulu-Natal came a close second with 86.36%, a clean 3 per cent increase from the previous year

The KZN MEC of Education, Mbali Frazer, remarked that the province is aiming to excel and topple the Free State with better results

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of social issues like education and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

KZN wants to remove Free State this year as the province with the highest pass rate. Images: Department of Basic Education

Source: Facebook

The Free State province remained the province with the highest matric pass rate. The province recorded an 89.3% pass rate, cementing its position at the top of other provinces. The KwaZulu Natal province's Education MEC is focused on ensuring the province bests the Free State next year.

Free State remains the top performer

According to TimesLIVE, 715,719 full-time matriculants enrolled for the exam and more than 80% of those passed. The matric results were released on 18 January, and the country achieved the highest pass rate it has ever achieved in its history. The Free State remained at the top, and KwaZulu-Natal came in at a close second place, beating Gauteng, which came in third. Last year, Gauteng was number two, and the Free State was number one.

Frazer remarked that she was excited to see how pupils in 2024 would perform. She said that the province was coming for the top spot and was confident that the province would record even better results for the 2024 Matric exams.

SA celebrates Free State's performance

Netizens on Facebook were ecstatic that the Free State did excellently in their matric exams and celebrated KZN.

Sphiwee Mthalane wrote:

"That's great news. I encourage other provinces to upgrade and manage to reach the top because education is a key to success."

Katleho James wrote:

"We need to thank the teachers for putting an effort into what they do and ensuring the children pass at the end of the year."

Ngangezwe Ndlovu added:

"Thumbs up to all KZN educators and management staff. For a change, we are trending."

Basize Mathe:

"Great news indeed."

Mlungisi Crush Thabede:

"Well done, KZN."

Ekurhulni matriculant dies before celebrating his 5 distinctions

Similarly, Briefly News reported that South Africans were devastated after a matric student died while on holiday after falling two stories down from a balcony.

Declan Murphy obtained distinctions in Maths, Science, English, geography and Life Orientation and was a dedicated and faithful young man, according to St Benedict's College in Bedfordview.

Netizens were broken and mourned with the mother of the young man.

