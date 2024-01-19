Minister Angie Motshekga revealed that 740,566 out of 1.2 million learners who started Grade 1 in 2012 successfully completed the Basic Education system, reaching matric in 2023

Minister Angie Motshekga showers praise on the Matric Class of 2023, applauding their unwavering resilience and determination in the face of challenges. Image: Department of Basic Education

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga disclosed that out of the 1.2 million learners who registered for Grade 1 in 2012, a total of 740,566 successfully progressed through the Basic Education system to matric in 2023.

During the matric results announcement ceremony at the MTN headquarters in Johannesburg on Thursday evening, Minister Motshekga noted that, for reasons undisclosed, 24,847 individuals who reached matric did not enroll for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

Celebratory event for high-achieving learners

Amidst a celebratory event that recognised high-achieving learners, Motshekga praised the resilience and determination displayed by the Matric Class of 2023.

Motshekga noted that this group faced the challenges of COVID-19 exposure during their 9th and 10th grades in 2020 and 2021, placing them at the epicentre of the pandemic.

"Their remarkable resilience and determination during those academically and emotionally challenging years reflect their strong will and earnest commitment to shaping a better future."

Acknowledging their unique circumstances, she emphasised that they are the generation that had to adapt to alternating class attendance due to social distancing measures."

Mzansi sends their well wishes

OprahsChild Modisakeng posted:

"Congratulations leaders. Thanks for making the country proud, keep shining."

Nomonde Constance stated:

"Well done ❤️."

Moithumi Virginia noted:

"Congratulations to you guys."

Mmabanana Ke Bashaneana Mokhoanatsi expressed:

"Halala congratulations to you all guys even my daughter is amongst those who passed with a Bachelor's degree."

