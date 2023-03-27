A video of a handsome South African police officer went viral and got the ladies' hearts racing on social media

The man can be seen in the TikTok video getting ready for work and fixing his immaculate blue uniform

Female TikTokkers were struck by his green eyes and took their chances in the comments section

A police officer had women ready to break all kinds of laws to get nabbed by him. The gent posted a TikTok video before heading off to serve and protect, and it went viral.

Video of SAPS officer in his uniform goes viral

The officer @aickor recorded himself putting on his epaulettes and buttoning his shirt and posted the clip on his TikTok page. More than 250 000 people saw his video and hundreds of women flooded his comments to ask about his relationship status.

Watch the officer get ready for work in the video below:

SA women charmed by SAPS officer

Thirsty women were ready to risk it all and gushed over his physique and mesmerising eyes.

@estellemadelle wrote:

"Please be safe not only tomorrow but for the rest of your career."

@thuli_mshengu asked:

"Which police station do you work at? I need to certify something."

@maDebs suggested:

"Please don't do hard work just make affidavits and certify copies only."

@Nereen said:

"I wanna be a makoti, come get me bhuti."

@Mamabashimane added:

"Please come and arrest me I think I have just committed a crime."

@Dewald wrote:

"Thank you for your service. One can tell you 1 of the good guys. May you always be safe and have God over you."

@Makhoalipslkhoarai commented:

"Mamela, what laws can I break to get arrested by sir? Kanti, there are snacks at the police station?"

@Nthabiseng said:

"God protect men in uniform, especially blue uniform."

