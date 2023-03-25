A South African TikTokker is giving her followers chest pains with a new trend she recently started on her page

People from different professions have been sharing how much they earn and the posts have prompted many to reconsider their career choices

Payslips shared during the challenge include teachers, police officers, nurses, engineers and security officers

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Gone are the days when payslips were classified documents that could only be shared between the employer and employee.

South African TikTokker causes a stir after sharing people's payslips. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A TikTokker had peeps thinking about changing their careers after starting a new challenge where people shared their payslips.

TikTokker shares payslips of people from different professions on her page

A user with the handle @liferest_za gave her followers chest pains with her trend. Although many people earn surprisingly more money, people were shocked by how low some civil servants earn.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Here's how much a qualified South African teacher earns in 2023

According to a screenshot shared on a TikTok video by @lifereset_za, a South African teacher in the Gauteng Province earns R21 000.

Peeps shared different thoughts on the information, some saying it was enough while others felt they should get an increase.

South African professional nurses reportedly earn R18 000

The TikToker also did another video where she revealed that a professional nurse earns a basic salary of R18 000. However, the post also stipulated that nurses also get allowances, including uniform allowances, cash allowances and service benefits allowances.

TikToker can't share SAPS payslips because it's "sad"

The TikTok user raised eyebrows when she said she could not share the payslip of a South African police officer because she didn't want to seem like she was mocking the force.

In another post, she revealed that SA police officers get R400 service allowance, and asked for clarity on that.

She is living the American dream: South African woman shows off her life in Mzansi VS USA

In more news, Briefly News reported that the glow-up can happen at any age and in any country. Don't this it is true? Just ask @hlimora, who had a global transformation that is out of this world.

The Tiktokker posted a video to give us a glimpse of what her life was like in SA and what it is like now that she is living in the USA. The woman looks like a different person, and the whole country is rooting for her.

Everything about @hlimora seems to be different. It seems the TikTokker went from a conservative young lady driving a Ford to a thick honey sporting the latest Mercedes Benz.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News