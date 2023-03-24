Sometimes it takes an international move for one to really experience the power of the glow-up just ask TikTokker @hlimora

The beautiful young woman shared a video to give South Africa a taste of what her life was like in Mzansi vs the USA

The change is impressive and it seems with the way things are going more and more of our fellow South African are looking to join her

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The glow-up can happen at any age and in any country. Don't this it is true? Just ask @hlimora, who had a global transformation that is out of this world.

South African woman shows off her US glow-up. Image: @hlimora Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

The Tiktokker posted a video to give us a glimpse of what her life was like in SA and what it is like now that she is living in the USA. The woman looks like a different person, and the whole country is rooting for her.

From Ford to Mercedes Benz

Everything about @hlimora seems to be different. It seems the TikTokker went from a conservative young lady driving a Ford to a thick honey sporting the latest Mercedes Benz.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

People in the comment section are hungry for her secrets. Some were asking what she does, while others were begging her to give them visa tips. She obviously makes this lifestyle look very good.

Watch the video here:

South Africans are chasing the USA's good life

A few more people from Mzansi might have the opportunity to live their best life in the USA. It seems with so many people leaving South Africa, more and more of them are finding themselves in the states.

In an article by Business Tech, more of our people seem to want to call America home. This is due in part to the economic decline facing South Africa.

While many of us are determined to stay and make this better, it seems that some would rather leave for greener pastures.

SA woman surprises mom after year-long US trip, heartwarming reunion goes TikTok viral

From peeps leaving to those who are coming back. Recently, Briefly News reported on a heartwarming story of a child who decided to surprise her mom.

The girl said she had been in the United States for a year. She decided to return to South Africa without letting her mom know.

The woman was absolutely joyful to see her child after so long. The scene got social media feeling warm and fuzzy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News