Looking after a toddler is a 24-hour job, and recently, one parent looked away - what happened next is their worst nightmare

In an inspiring post on TikTok, a young boy is recused from a hole he managed to get stuck in

The video highlights issues of infrastructure around the country that, unfortunately, leave children at risk

It is every parent's worst nightmare. You turn around for a second, and your mischievous toddler has managed to get themselves into a sticky situation. But when that situation is life-threatening, it's all a poor mother and father can do to hold their breath.

A toddler is safely pulled out of a deep hole. Image:@chrima._ Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video of a small child being saved from a massive sinkhole was felt by parents throughout the country. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief, and almost every South African parent was on the verge of tears.

Toddler rescued from after falling into a deep hole

In a show of unity that South Africa loves to see, the post uploaded by @chrima._ was a nationwide celebration.

Everyone was excited to see the toddler escape the near-death experience. The workers, the parents and the people watching all celebrated like the child was their own.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi is plagued by the problems of infrastructure

Despite this story's happy ending, this is not the first time infrastructure or lack of it has caused an issue in Mzansi. The worst is that the people who suffer the most are the little ones in our society.

These people live in the most run-down places, and protecting their children becomes more and more of a mission.

Just three days ago, Times Live reported a tragic incident as a four-year-old was found drowned in a pit toilet. This is not the first time South Africa has faced such a tragedy, yet still, the people responsible fail to put safety measures in place.

It takes a village to raise a child, so when our communities come together and help our children, nothing is better.

