Sending someone the wrong text can be an embarrassing situation for any poor soul

@glitteral took it a bit further and sent a love declaration text to her crush's brother, but this time things went better than expected

Instead of looking back on the moment and cringing, she now realises it was the best thing she ever did as that man is now her husband

One high school student decided to shoot her shot and sent a text to her crush. But she accidentally sent it to his older brother.

Imagine declaring your love to the wrong person, only to marry him and have his children. Well, that is precisely what happened to @glitteral. Netizens are overjoyed for the happy couple and their beautiful family.

1.2 Million people stan the couple

It sounds like something straight out of a Wattpad novel. But no, believe it or not, this is real life. This women's accidental love story encouraged people to take a shot at love and hope for the best.

Watch the video here:

Netizens think her story is a book plot

It took people a while to realise this wasn't a script for a good movie. But a collective "awwww" could be heard throughout the internet.

Briefly News put together some cute comments:

@alex.3375 was shocked:

"I did not expect that turn of events, lol, congrats. What does your BIL think of it all now?"

@lien.phan loved the plot twist:

"He didn't want me, but his older brother did."

@sjxoxo94 thought she was on the wrong account:

"Not me thinking I was on booktok."

@tritney thought it was a real-life novel:

"People out here living book tropes."

