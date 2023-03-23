We've all heard of a surprise party, but one Cape Town couple took the concept to the next level with a surprise wedding

Their friends and family were invited to the happy couple's engagement party only to be treated to the full ceremony itself

Mzansi loved the idea, and the food had people wishing they had scored an invite

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Imagine getting ready to celebrate your loved one's engagement only to be met with a much bigger surprise. That was how one Cape Town couple celebrated their big day. By tricking their friends into thinking they were attending an engagement party.

A couple showed guests a good time at a surprise wedding. Image: Lauren Burger Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nothing was spared for the couple's big day, not even the shocked expression of those they held most near and dear.

Mzansi can't get over the catering

The fact that the wedding was a surprise was not 'wow' enough for the couple. They had to add aromat to the situation by having a menu that was out of this world.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It is easy to tell that no expense was spared regarding the delicious-looking food, and you can bet Mzansi noticed. Every dish was more mouth-watering than the next.

Watch the video here:

South Africa wants their invite

The internet can only ask, 'when is the next party' and 'can we come'. The video posted by Lauren Burgess, who catered the party, surely got her a few new clients.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@jattinyvanrooyen93 was amazed:

"Omg this is so beautiful. I'm also thinking of having such a wedding at home, it looks beautiful."

@zinzizulu said she loved the idea:

"Most definitely a good idea, not everyone will come plus or be over dressed for a bridal party."

@user4584130066390 wanted a similar affair:

"This is so nice. I would like a setup like this for my 50th bday."

@latoyaw442 thought the food was to die for:

"The menu is spectacular."

Young woman marries old Italian man she met on Instagram, video montage of love story goes viral

Weddings seem to have a grip on Mzansi. Briefly News reported on a young woman in an interracial marriage who revealed her husband proposed the same day they met for the first time.

Haniyah Sacchi met an Italian man on Instagram in January 2019. The happy couple quickly began their online love affair.

After just four months of communicating, they were ready to meet. The same day her man flew into the country, he handed Haniyah a ring, cementing their love and future together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News