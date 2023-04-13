Confessed shopping addict Mpume Mkhwanazi is trending for buying clothes, shoes and handbags

The Johannesburg lady showed how she hides the fact that she went out for the day on a shopping spree

Wives throughout the country jumped on the wagon and told her they knew exactly how she felt, but sometimes its fine to spoil yourself

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Shopaholic lady shares experience. Images: @mpumemkhwanzai/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mpume Mkhwanazi is trending on TikTok after she uploaded a video of her reaction when her husband catches her with a car full of shopping bags. The Johannesburg lady is seen closing her boot quickly, but it was too late.

Peeps joined in on the fun and knew exactly how it felt when you have to stay within a budget but you can't.

Mzansi wives understand the struggle

People across the country know the joys of being married and sharing finances. Wives across South Africa took it as an opportunity to share their stories about hiding their goods from their husbands. Meanwhile, the men were left speechless.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Here are some of the comments:

@lulama said:

"You don't open your boot without checking if the coast is clear."

@Molete commented

"I once drove for a week with new bags in the boot because abuti was on leave and never left the house."

@Wendzy said:

"When he compliments your outfit and you say it is old, you bought it last year."

@Aseza said:

"I always go inside the house first to check if the enemy of progress is around."

@Angie Nkuna commented

"I once threw my shopping bags through a window not knowing he was in the same room."

KokowaTazz said:

"Your video makes me feel good because, wow, I’m not the only one."

@Thimothy_Mxolisi_Tembe

"This gender."

@Marilyn Chihera

"That's me for sure. I even hide new clothes in the cupboard of pots.When the enemy of my progress goes I start fitting all my new clothes happily."

Lady praises husband who rented shop for her, shares video of simple interior decor and goods

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a wife who was grateful for all the hard work her husband does for her.

The lady gushed about how her husband opened up a business for her by opening a small provision shop.

The lady documented the moment the renovations were done to the rented space to make it ready for her business.

Many women joined in on the conversation and thanked the lady's husband for being so thoughtful with the business gift.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News