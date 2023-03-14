A wife was super grateful when her husband set up a business for her by opening a small provision shop

The lady filmed the moment renovations were done to the rented space to make it ready for her business

Many women joined the lady in thanking her husband for being so thoughtful with the business gift

A young lady (@haryinke101) shared a video of the shop her husband rented so she could be financially independent.

The lady said that though the gift may not look great, she is satisfied with it. The clip also showed the renovations carried out on the shop before she started using it.

Many people congratulated the lady on her new shop. Photo source:@haryinke101

Wife gets rented shop from husband

In the drab-looking space, painters worked on the walls. After the painting was done, she placed store shelves for her goods.

Many women in her comment section congratulated her and wished they had the same thing.

Watch the video below:

The video gathered over 500 comments with more than 9,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

foreverbeauty02 said:

"Big gifts. I always pray for supermarket and not car bruh."

@lamide_stiches said:

"Congratulations Sis. To more customers."

Chiomee_cakes said:

"Soo happy for you congratulations and God bless your husband and your business."

ColeMotunrayo2000 said:

"Omọ E choke ooo. God bless your hubby more."

Costly jimmy said:

"Consistency e go choke later, congratulations dear."

prettyshady001 said:

"Congratulations dear, thanks to your hubby. May God continue to bless him and replenish his pocket."

