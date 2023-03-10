One woman rebuild her RDP house and turned it into a stunning home that amazed thousands of people

The hard-working lady posted a video montage showing the transformation of the humble home

Social media users were impressed by the building project and applauded her on her huge accomplishment

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A South African woman on TikTok rebuilt her RDP house and posted a video of the transformation. @mngome2

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman @mngome2 went viral after she posted a TikTok video of her rebuilt RDP house. The video showed the whole process of remodelling the house from the new foundation till the roof was up.

The lady's clip gathered over 500 000 views on TikTok. Many people had questions about building materials and labour costs. A lot of netizens were inspired by her achievements and clapped for her in the comments.

Watch the TikTok video montage of the house below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans applaud the woman for building a beautiful home

TikTokkers praised the woman and said her home was stunning. Many said they wished they had homes that they could be proud of.

@cedrickabelo12 said:

"Blessed, may the Lord whom we praise may the lord bless you more guys."

@pressingon4 commented:

"I love progress. Well done guys."

@sdakwadini posted:

" You could have used small red stinas for foundation."

@wilrightkgopotso wrote:

"Beautiful house❤️. I so wish you could not have made this roof plain. Congratulations."

@watemophenyo shared:

"I am next in Jesus' mighty name."

@given_m3 stated:

"Beautiful house. I'm only worried about the landslide. Please make sure you prevent landslides during heavy rains."

@mspummie wrote:

"Well done Sisi intle indlu yakho, please share pics when it's painted."

@gugule2_sithole said:

"What would this world be like without women? Sebenzile sisi."

Mzansi flips out over stunning house posted by proud woman on Facebook: “I’m out of words, girlfriend”

Briefly News reported that Mzansi citizens were blown away by a gorgeously put-together house that a proud woman shared on a popular interior design group on Facebook. Sis deserves some national recognition!

Some people dream of the day when they can live in a home with more than one room. A mansion looks different to people depending on their circumstances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News