Times are tough. Most people can no longer rely on a single income. Petrol prices are constantly rising, food costs have increased, rent is more expensive, and many people are tossed into debt because they can’t afford goods in cash.

Those with jobs aren’t getting paid enough to keep up with the inflating cost of living, and others have become part of the high unemployment statistics.

People are no longer waiting for the government to fulfill their promises, and most South Africans have started looking at alternative measures to supplement their incomes. Side hustles have become a saving grace in these trying times. One lady, who goes by the Twitter handle @Ayympandle, went viral earlier in the year for sharing several businesses people could start on the side with less than R500.

In another tweet, @Ayympandle listed more side hustle ideas that people can start with less than R1000.

“It’s 2023, there’s no reason why you can’t start that small hustle to help you financially. Here’s a thread of small business ideas you can start with less than R1000,” she captioned her post.

South Africans were interested in @Ayympandle‘s tips, and the tweet had more than 337 000 views. According to @Ayympandle‘s Twitter bio, she’s an entrepreneur and personal development ambassador.

@Ayympandle also based several tips on side hustles that worked for her or her friends.

Here are her top seven business ideas that don’t need significant investments to get started:

“3. Sell kotaz! Who doesn’t love kotaz? I’m even thinking of going back to selling them cause I used to make a lot of money with them. I started this business with only R300.”

“4. Buy and resell clothes. I’ll never stop this business because I started it when I was at school, and I never get tired of it. People don’t stop buying clothes, shoes, and handbags!”

@Ayympandle gave excellent tips on what businesses to start with little to no income. Briefly News decided to take it further and research side hustles in South Africa.

What can I do to make extra money in South Africa?

1. Start an online business or blog

The internet is a fantastic tool to utilise when it comes to starting small businesses. Social media and online shops, for example, Etsy or Shopify, provide aspiring entrepreneurs with a bigger market.

You also don’t have to sell physical products. Starting a blog is also a great way to make money online. However, it can take roughly a year to start seeing an income.

2. Become a social media manager

Becoming a social media manager could be perfect if you love spending hours on social media and have a neck for marketing. With the growing importance of online marketing, more and more companies are hiring social media managers to grow their online presence.

3. Sell high-demand products in South Africa

An old-school trick to make extra cash is to sell products. According to ikhokha.com, there are several high-demand products that people need to consider when starting a business in South Africa. While selling wine or cars ranks high, they're not practical for a side hustle. However, selling clothing and shoes, fruits and nuts, or homemade beauty products is great for supplementing your income.

4. Create online classes

A whole new world opened up when technology and education combined. Nowadays, you don't have to go to a classroom to learn a new skill. People can now create courses based on their expertise and offer them online. With unemployment amongst graduates at an all-time high, South African academics can use online classes in their fields of study to create an income.

People are also looking to learn new languages, and multilingual individuals can offer lessons via video calls.

5. Become an Uber or Bolt driver

Cars and petrol are expensive, and more people use driver services instead of committing to a seven-year car repayment plan. If you are fortunate enough to have a whip, becoming an Uber or Bolt driver can be a great way to make some extra moola.

6. Deliver fast food and groceries

This one ties in with number five on our list. Food delivery apps like Mr D Food and Uber Eats have become popular in Mzansi. People who own any form of reliable transport, whether a scooter or car, can become drivers. Uni24.co.za reported an Uber Eats driver, Walter, claimed he made between R1 800 and R2 200 a week by delivering food.

According to Indeed.com, the average salary for a Mr D Delivery driver was R4 000 a month. However, the data was based on 18 drivers' answers over the past three years.

7. Do online surveys

This one sounds too good to be true, and sometimes it is. A local man recently shared how he made R5 400 doing surveys online. However, make sure the company is legit and operates in South Africa. Some survey companies do pay, but are closed to South Africans.

It's also important to see how they compensate people for surveys. While some offer actual money, others work on a points system and give vouchers or goods instead of cash.

Anything can be a side hustle

Briefly News listed popular side hustles, but the options are not limited to the ones we mentioned. Anything can have side hustle potential. Are you a great baker? Start selling cupcakes or cakes. Are you a maths genius? Start tutoring kids in your community. Are you an artist? Offer art workshops. It just takes spotting an opportunity that aligns with your interests and talents to start a profitable side hustle.

5 South Africans saved a combined R186 000 in just a year

Briefly News previously reported on how five South Africans saved almost R200k last year. One man used his side hustle as a photographer to make extra cash and showed off how much he saved in 12 months.

While his side hustle funded the piggy bank, others opted for more traditional saving methods. Their stories went viral and served as a blueprint for other South Africans' saving plans for 2023.

