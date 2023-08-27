Kaizer Motaung and Irvin Khoza are synonymous with South African football as leaders of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, respectively, initiating the iconic Soweto Derby

Former footballer Kaizer Motaung founded Kaizer Chiefs and is reportedly worth around $60 million (R1.1 billion), while Khoza, rising from a cashier, now chairs Orlando Pirates and is estimated to be worth $10 million (R186m)

Despite Motaung’s bigger bank balance, Orlando Pirates have a higher net worth at $22.46 million compared to Kaizer Chiefs’ $18 million, while the Mamelodi Sundowns are the wealthiest Premier Soccer League team

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Their names are synonymous with football in South Africa: the bosses of the Soweto Giants - we are talking about Kaizer Motaung and Irvin Khoza.

Kaizer Motaung and Irvin Khoza are the chairmen of the Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, respectively. Photo credits: Right - Duif du Toit / Getty Images, Left - Touchline / Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

One can’t imagine the football industry without these two legends. Kaizer Motaung founded one of the biggest soccer clubs in South Africa, the Kaizer Chiefs, paving the way for some of the country’s most famous footballers today.

On the flip side, we have Irvin Khoza, who worked for over two decades at the Orlando Pirates before owning it. The football rivalry between the two Premier Soccer League teams birthed the ‘Soweto Derby’ in January 1970. Thousands flock to the football stadiums in their fan jerseys to witness the clashes between the two clubs, which is why the rivalry is recognised as one of the biggest derbies in Africa.

The successes of their football clubs translate into monetary value for Khoza and Motaung. So, which PSL boss is richer?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kaizer Motaung vs. Irvin Khoza: Who makes more money

Kaizer Motaung started his career as a football player. In 1970, while playing for the American-based team Atlanta Chiefs, he came home and started his club. Motaung used his first name and ‘Chiefs’ from his previous team’s name to brand his club the ‘Kaizer Chiefs’. He was still in his 20s at the time.

Since then, Motaung navigated Amakhosi, as it is nicknamed by its fans, to become one of the biggest football clubs in South Africa, winning 12 league titles.

The club is Motaung’s primary source of income today, with BuzzSouthAfrica reporting that the Amakhosi founder is worth an alleged $60 million - about R1.1 billion.

The current chairman of the Orlando Pirates, Irvin Khoza, is also a multi-millionaire. But his exact net worth is somewhat of a mystery. Khoza never played professional soccer, and he started his career at the Bucs as a cashier in his twenties. At 32, he became a junior secretary for the Orlando Pirates. In 1991, after decades of hard work and dedication, Khoza became the club’s owner.

Taking over one of the largest football clubs in South Africa wasn’t the only way Khoza made money. Irvin Khoza held notable positions in his career, including Chairman of the Premier Soccer League and Vice-President of the South African Football Association.

In 2023, BuzzSouthAfrica reported the Bucs boss is worth $10 million (R186 million).

While Khoza’s net worth is unknown, the data suggest Kaizer Motaung is the wealthier football club owner.

Is the Kaizer Chiefs worth more than the Orlando Pirates?

Just because the Amakhosi boss is reportedly wealthier doesn’t mean the club is worth more than its rivals.

Briefly News previously reported the Orlando Pirates are worth more than the Kaizer Chiefs. The Bucs have an estimated net worth of R325.9 million, while the Kaizer Chiefs are worth R262 million.

Interestingly enough, most of the highest-paid footballers in South Africa play for the Kaizer Chiefs. According to SportsBrief, Keagan Dolly, Samir Nurkovic, and Itu Khune are some of the highest-paid soccer players in Mzansi, all of whom sport the Amakhosi jersey.

Orlando Pirates FC is not the wealthiest PSL club

While the Bucs are worth more than the Kaizer Chiefs, it’s not the wealthiest team in the Premier League. That title goes to the Mamelodi Sundowns. The club, owned by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, is reportedly worth R382 million, according to Sports Brief.

With its massive earnings and a billionaire to back it, the Mamelodi Sundowns can put on a show for their fans. In 2018, football fans in South Africa were sent into a frenzy when then-Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Patrice Motsepe announced the club would face off against FC Barcelona. The friendly match was held at the FNB stadium, and tickets for the 90,000-seat arena sold out rapidly.

Briefly News also previously reported the Mamelodi Sundowns are on top of the league and their game, and the previous champions are set to break another record. If they continue their winning streak, Masandawana might break Kaizer Chief’s long-standing record of unbeaten games in the PSL.

Kaizer Chiefs’ woes as fans throw bottles and Ntseki Molefi slams players

The Kaizer Chiefs might not have any financial woes, but their performance has come under scrutiny from fans. Briefly News reported that the team is already facing misconduct charges from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) early on in the new season, and Molefi Ntseki is not the happiest of coaches.

PSL’s charges follow disgruntled soccer fans throwing bottles and other objects at Motseki following the team’s defeat at the hands of TS Galaxy. Fans weren’t happy with the new coach, and he is not pleased with how his charges have performed.

On Saturday, 26 August, Amakhosi secured its first win in the 2023/2024 season, and Molefi was proud.

He told the media in a post-match interview:

“I think a deserved win for the club, a deserved win for the players, a deserved win for the supporters.

“I think going home after this game we have happy supporters, a happy technical team, happy players and the chair [Kaizer Motaung] will also be very happy when he looks at the result.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News