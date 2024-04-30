A Westonaria man tried to use a barn owl to open a bank account at an Absa branch in the Gauteng town

The bank branch called in the Owl Rescue Centre to safely remove the feathery down payment from the premises

The centre's Brendan Murray explained that such rescues were not as uncommon as one would think

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Owl Rescue Centre's Brendan Murray was called in after a man tried to open a bank account using a barn owl as a deposit. Images: Stock Image/Getty Images and Facebook/Owl Rescue Centre

Source: Getty Images

A man tried to open a bank account using a barn owl as a deposit, leaving the branch's employees and clients speechless.

Owl rescued from bank

According to TimesLIVE, the incident occurred on 24 April 2024 at an Absa branch in Westonaria, Gauteng.

The bank reportedly called the Owl Rescue Centre’s Brendan Murray to rescue the animal. Murray shared a snap of him and his new feathered friend on the Owl Rescue Centre page on Facebook.

Social media users weigh in

Facebook users commended Murray for the work done by the Owl Rescue Centre.

Wendy Hawkins said:

“Come on, ABSA, donate or even better sponsor the Owl Rescue Centre! Well done Brandon on another awesome save ❤ from me in PE.”

Leslie Clinton added:

“Maybe it thought that it would do as the down payment on a barn? I am definitely interested in the list of the top 100 rescues”

Desiree van Nierop commented:

“Must be a complete nutter to try something like this. So happy the little owl is safe. ”

Estelle Mazzolini joked:

“It's a Barn Owl Paddywack! Give the dude a loan”

Debra Edge said:

“This is truly unbelievable.”

