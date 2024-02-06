A 12-year-old girl proved to be a hero when she bravely saved her cherished pet guinea pig from a python's jaws

The breathtaking event took place in the family's backyard just before a cunning predator came dangerously close to devouring her pet

People were amazed by the young girl's courage as they flocked the comments to praise her for her fearless act

A young girl rescued her guinea pig from a huge snake in a Facebook video. Image: Solstock and Taha Aro

Source: Getty Images

A 12-year-old girl saves her pet from a snake

A video posted by Newsner.com on Facebook shows how the child's bravery in intervening to save her beloved guinea pig from the dangerous eight-foot python was captured on camera during the tense scene. The girl jumped into the fight, thinking on her feet without holding back.

When the young girl noticed her guinea pig was in danger—hidden among the bushes in her backyard and about to become the python's meal—she acted quickly. Instead of backing down or trembling, she bravely approached the intruding reptile.

She took a bold step and grabbed the python by the tail. She swung the snake around in circles and with surprising strength and determination. Her acts were motivated only by her desire to save her pet, and her efforts were successful. After a few anxious seconds, the python gave up and let go of the guinea pig because of the girl's persistence.

Her family heard screaming and quickly came out to see what was happening. The dad grabbed the snake and threw it into the bush.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise the young girl for her fearless act

Many people were astonished by the little girl's act as they flocked to the comments to congratulate her on her bravery.

Cj Bongcales said:

"She’s brave indeed, and what a loving family! And that is why she’s loving and caring towards her pet as well. I’d be so scared I’m scared of snakes."

Paul Bigp Harris gushed over the young lady, saying:

"Super brave young lady."

Harmonie Brasefield shared:

"Brave and heroic. Shows real love and a genuine heart. I'm so happy the situation ended with her best friend unharmed."

Michael G. Lopez simply said:

"Courageous young Girl! I hope they secure her Pet better in the future."

Kim Price added:

"She was so brave! She screamed the whole time but kept trying to save her pet!"

Source: Briefly News