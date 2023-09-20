A TikTok video showed a Mzansi woman's dog got stuck in the window while trying to climb in

Netizens were amused by the dog's antics and wondered why it insisted on climbing through the window

The dog owner assured online friends that her playful dog wasn't hurt during the strange stunt

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A young Mzansi woman took to social media to share a video of her dog insisting on climbing into the house window and getting stuck.

A playful dog's antics had SA laughing out loud. Image: @jacquelinenk6/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to ZaCarbo, dogs have a natural instinct to play, and they enjoy engaging in a variety of playful activities, such as fetching, chasing, wrestling, and tug-of-war. Play helps them to exercise, learn new skills, and bond with their owners.

Dog gets stuck in window trying to climb in

A video posted on TikTok by @jacquelinenk6 shows her dog climbing into the bottom window of her home before she closed it to stop the dog from doing it again, only for it to figure out how to climb into the second one but gets caught in the burglar guards.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Thankfully, @jacquelinenk6 assured her online friends that her playful dog wasn't hurt during its shenanigans. Watch the video below:

South Africans react to the dog's funny behaviour

Netizens were amused by the dog and wondered why it insisted on climbing through the window.

Zimkhitha.Matt replied:

"Our dogs probably think we are the dogs and they are the humans."

Nozi said:

"My dog is very capable of this ."

_reo.x said:

"Bathong Ghost Hlubi ."

misskays replied:

"Let him in."

khahliiso commented:

"Not like this ."

zenandemlaudzi

Bobby wetsang mara

Hulisani_3.2L⚙️

I'd never visit if I woke up and saw that

MaNzimase☺️ reacted:

"Like what was the reason?"

Mzansi reacts to video of woman buying Woolies meat for her dog

In another story, Briefly News reported that as a pet owner, you have many responsibilities to care for your pet. Your dog’s health and well-being should be your top priorities.

A woman had some South African peeps feeling poor after sharing what she feeds her dog to ensure he gets all the nutrition he requires.

A video posted on TikTok by @xenarottie shows a woman preparing pet meat purchased from Woolworths Food. The woman adds vegetables to the meat before cooking it in a pan and serving it with kibble.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News