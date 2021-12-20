A clip of a person climbing out of the driver's side window of a moving vehicle has stressed many South Africans out

The unidentified individual seems to be having the time of their life as they throw their arms into the air and wave them about

Peeps from all over Mzansi have shared their concerns and a few insults for the person in the video and their dangerous act

A video of an unknown individual climbing out of the driver's side of a luxury vehicle has worried Saffas. The person can be seen speeding down a busy road but half of their body is out of the SUV as they sit on the window.

The video was shared on Twitter by popular user @kulanicool who was unimpressed by the individual's unsafe antics. The worrisome clip is just over a minute and 30 seconds long and had locals stressed from beginning to end.

This unidentified individual frustrated and worried locals with their dangerous act.

Source: Twitter

With over 3 500 views on the video, the comments of concern, annoyance and frustration are quickly filling Kulani's replies section up on the bluebird app.

South Africans share their frustration about the driver's dangerous act:

@tsakani_sheen wants to know:

"What’s the point of all of these stunts?"

@sayit75772063 said:

"For a second I thought it was not in SA then it seems to be MP registration. A normal person cannot do this. He is under heavy substance."

@Emma_Tsebe shared:

"I hope this wasn't taken this December."

Other netizens tried to crack a few jokes

@my_Smoke_ZA responded with:

"His first ever car with cruise control."

Hebanna: Drunk driver mistakes Galleria Mall for a parking lot, drives through the shopping centre

In other peculiar news making headlines, Briefly News previously reported that an allegedly drunk municipal worker mistook the Galleria Mall entrance for the boom gate and drove his car into the shopping centre.

The hilarious footage shows confused shoppers trying to avoid a car driving past their favourite stores. The incident was confirmed by the Galleria Center Management. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was arrested.

According to a Facebook post in the eThekwini Secure group, the municipal employee did not stop when he mistook the entrance for boom gates and paid no mind to shoppers as he casually drove through the mall.

Source: Briefly.co.za