Haibo: Video Shows Car Being Hot-Wired, Stolen in Broad Daylight, SA Unimpressed

A video of criminals stealing a car on a Johannesburg road is making the rounds on social media

In the clip, the crooks unlock and make off with the car in just over 2 minutes

Peeps were really stunned by the clip with many feeling sorry for the poor person who just lost their car

South Africans are still in disbelief after witnessing a criminal hot-wire and steal a car in broad daylight. The incident happened on Letaba road in Johannesburg this week while it seems many residents were occupied, leaving their cars unattended near the sidewalk.

, Crime Awareness advocate @Abramjee first headed online to share the clip and all its details.

In the video, one man can be seen getting out of a white SUV which has been parked behind the black VW Polo. It's not long before he hops out of his car and finds a way to unlock the Polo's door.

After a few minutes, the crook is off.

Check out some of the stunned social media reactions to the video:

@Inspector_Facts said:

"and to think the entire thing happened in just less than two 2 minutes 10 seconds."

@ablincomens said:

"This is really sad. You park your car on the street and come back to find nothing."

