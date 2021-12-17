Cops kill alleged drug dealer after he sets his put bulls on them

The police shot and killed a suspected drug dealer after he allegedly set his pit bulls on them

The incident is being investigated by the Independant Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)

Police were alerted to a potential drug opeartion at the suspects property and after gaining entry they were allegedly attacked by the suspects dogs

BLOEMFONTEIN - An investigation has been launched into the killing of an alleged drug dealer by the police in Blomfontein on 15 December 2021.

The Independant Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is looking into the details of the shooting. Police officers allege that the suspected drug dealer set his pit pull on them and pointed a gun at them which later turned out to be a toy.

Police offcers killed a suspected drug dealer after he allegedly set his dogs on them. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

The officers said that when they gained access to the suspects property, they were attacked by a pit bull. The suspect then emerged with three more dogs and allegedly instructed them to attack the officers.

After using a stun grenade against the dogs, which had little effect, they opened fire on the suspect who appeared to be armed. Upon inspection of the suspects body, the gun turned out to be a toy.

According to the Daily Sun, drugs and drug paraphanalia were found on the scene including R470 in cash.

News24 reported that the Tactical Response Teams were deployed to the suspects house after they were tipped off about an alleged drug operation.

