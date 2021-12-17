A man from Orlando has been arrested for attempting to murder his mistress at a hotel they had booked into

He allegedly pushed her out of the window of their hotel room on the fourth floor, which caused her critical injuries

The hotel's security staff came to her aid and assisted her to contact an ambulance and the police

JOHANNESBURG - A 38-year-old man from Orlando, Johannesburg has been arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) on an attempted murder charge. He is accused of pushing his mistress, who is 25 years old, out of a window on the fourth floor of their hotel.

The couple had booked into the Hotel Blue Star on Wednesday (15 December) night and were assigned a room on the fourth floor. The hotel's security guards allege that they heard the woman's body fall at 1am the next morning.

According to News24, the woman survived the ordeal but she sustained critical injuries and is being treated in a hospital. The hotel's security guard assisted her with calling an ambulance.

Details of the incident and reasons why

Captain Xoli Mbele, a spokesperson for Johannesburg SAPS, said that the victim made the hotel security guard aware that her boyfriend had pushed her from the window and he called the police and an ambulance on her behalf.

Mbele said that when SAPS arrived at the scene the accused was fast asleep in the hotel room and did not seem bothered by the incident. He was arrested and appeared in court today (17 December).

Briefly News contacted Colonel Dimakatso Sello from Johannesburg SAPS, who said that the investigation is ongoing as they try to find what the accused's motive was for the attempted murder.

South Africans react to the attempted murder

@SweetLoveTFM remarked:

"Sleeping as if nothing happened... amadoda."

@heidi_vdh believes:

"I swear men in this world are emotionally insecure, that they have to abuse, assault or murder women and children. Don't get me wrong, they are psychos, but when things don't go their way they throw a tantrum like a baby and create chaos. And woman bare the brunt of it."

@Michaelofori93 shared:

"Pathetic that life doesn't mean much to certain people. He's obviously mentally disturbed."

@LeoSam_SA said:

"This guy is cruel. He was found sleeping in the room as if nothing happened."

