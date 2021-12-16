A Gauteng woman is on the run with R10 million she got from investors who invested her PPE business

Sweeran Govender scammed her family and friends and has been lying about being placed in witness protection

The police say she has taken people's life savings and pensions and has been connected to multiple fraud cases in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks and the South African Police Services (SAPS) are on the hunt for Sweeran Govender, who allegedly duped unsuspecting investors of a cumulative R10 million.

The police say she lured in friends and family members into a lucrative investment opportunity into her personal protective equipment (PPE) business and promised that she would pay them dividends.

SABC News reports that Govender was unreachable shortly after investors had made minimum initial payments into her business.

Speaking to Briefly News, SAPS National spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says Govender's scam began in June 2019 and at some point, she was paying out dividends to her investors before stopping.

Naidoo says she then told her investors that they would not be able to reach her because she is in witness protection, which has been verified to be a lie.

"She has allegedly been lying to her investors that she cannot be contacted as she has been placed in a witness protection programme," Naidoo.

Govender convinced her investors about the legitimacy of her business by creating fake suppliers’ certificates from various departments with the government for PPE’s.

Govender has been positively linked to fraud cases in Gauteng and in some cases, she allegedly scammed people out of their life savings, retirement and disability pensions.

Naidoo has called on the public to contact the police if they have any information on Govender's whereabouts. He also reminds the public that harbouring Govender is a criminal offence.

