A member of the South African Police Service has gone viral on social media after he issued threats while allegedly drunk

A video of the confrontation with members of a community in Bethanie went viral, in which the community accused him of being drunk

The police announced that the incident would be investigated, and South Africans slammed the station commander's alleged conduct

NORTH WEST — The South African Police Service (SAPS) is launching an investigation into the allegations of a station commander who was allegedly drunk in a video in which he got into an altercation with members of a community.

SAPS to probe allegedly drunk officer

PSAFLIVE posted a video on its @PSAFLIVE X account. In the video, members of the community are seen confronting a police officer, allegedly the Bethanie Police Station commander. Members of the community accused him of reeking of alcohol while addressing the community.

The community further accused him of wielding his gun. Another police officer accompanies him to a vehicle. They both enter the vehicle, and they speed off.

Watch the X video here:

SAPS to conduct investigation

According to The South African, the spokesperson of the North West police, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said the video and its allegations will be investigated. He said that the allegations are damaging and contribute to the trust deficit between the police and the communities they serve.

What's happening in SAPS recently?

Recently, the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, accused members of the police of being involved in a drug syndicate which operates nationwide and in Southern African countries.

Mkhwanazi also implicated police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy national commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya in the syndicate. He further accused them of colluding, at the behest of a Brown Mokgotsi, to shut down the Political Killings Task Team in 2024.

Mchunu and Sibiya responded to the allegations and flatly denied them. Mchunu accused Mkhwanazi of not following protocol and trying to undermine his and the police force's dignity. Sibiya denied the allegations.

South Africans react to video

Nerizens commenting on X were not happy with the police officer's conduct in the video.

Scrutinize Babsy said:

"This is exactly what happens when ministers who preside over them is a criminal."

TC said:

"Fellow South Africans, we do not have a Government. We are on our own."

Miss Absolutely said:

"Unfortunately, the minister will applaud and even promote him."

NedbankCup said:

"These are the criminals Lt Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is talking about."

Tsitso09 said:

"This one should be fired by now. There is no need to waste time with investigations."

Shima M said:

"General Mkhwanazi would fire this one without hesitation."

163 suspended cops cost the state over R8 Million

In a related article, Briefly News reported that 163 police officers were suspended in the 2023/2024 financial year. This set the state back millions.

Mchunu revealed that their suspensions cost SAPS and South African taxpayers over R8 million. Mchunu said that 16 officers remain suspended.

Source: Briefly News