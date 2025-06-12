163 Suspended SAPS Officers Cost South Africans Over R8 Million

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu said that 163 SAPS members were suspended during the 2023/2024 financial year

The officers were suspended for various alleged crimes such as murder, corruption, theft and sexual harassment

Rise Mzansi revealed that these suspensions will cost SAPS and South African taxpayers over R8 million

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has revealed that 163 South African Police Service (SAPS) officers were suspended during the 2023/24 financial year due to a range of serious allegations, including corruption, theft, murder, and sexual harassment. These suspensions have come at a significant financial cost to the SAPS and South African taxpayers, amounting to R8,278,050.34.

What did the statement say?

In a statement released by Rise Mzansi on Thursday, Mchunu detailed that the suspended officers, who hold ranks from Administrative Clerk to Lieutenant-General, faced charges including robbery, extortion, sexual harassment, kidnapping, and more.

Mchunu also reported that 16 police officers and officials remain suspended, with charges including murder, business robbery, kidnapping, and misuse of funds.

Rise Mzansi, a member of the Government of National Unity (GNU), expressed deep concern over the figures, emphasising that it is troubling when those tasked with upholding the law are instead violating it. The party warned that such incidents erode public trust in SAPS and its ability to fight crime effectively.

"One crooked police officer is one crooked police officer too many," the party stated.

Probe cases of suspensions

The party said that while these figures are significantly small in comparison to the 200,000 SAPS officials, it is very concerning because these officers are supposed to uphold and protect the law.

The party vowed to probe cases of suspension within SAPS and said these officers need to be held accountable for their criminal activities.

What you need to know about corrupt SAPS officials

The South African Police Service has made a breakthrough after they arrested a police officer in connection with the disappearance of a teenager in Bloemfontein.

The South African Police Service officer who allegedly raped a trainee at an academy in Tshwane was granted bail.

A former Ndevana Police Station captain near Qonce has received a life imprisonment term for raping a minor.

The South African Police Service arrested two police officers for kidnapping, extortion, and fraud charges.

Seven members of the South African Police Service were arrested on 10 September 2024 after they attempted to extort money from a businessman in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

A police officer in Attridgeville was arrested on 27 December 2024 after he allegedly murdered a man in Protea Glen, Soweto.

Two female officers from Heidedal in the Free State appeared in court on 7 March after they had assaulted a member of the public, and the incident was caught on camera.

A police officer allegedly killed her son and his teenage lover in Botlokwa, Limpopo, and was arrested on 15 February.

