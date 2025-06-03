SAPS Officers Arrested for Running Extortion Syndicate Targeting Undocumented Foreign Nationals
- The South African Police Service arrested two police officers for kidnapping, extortion, and fraud charges
- The officers were arrested in Tshwane on 3 June 2025 and were accused of operating a syndicate targeting undocumented officials
- One of the officers was arrested in Marshalltown in Johannesburg, and the other officer was arrested in Tshwane
TSHWANE — Two members of the South African police service were arrested in Gauteng on 3 June 2025 and are facing charges of fraud, extortion, and corruption. The two have been accused of operating a syndicate targeting undocumented foreign nationals.
2 SAPS officers arrested
According to SABC News, one of the officers was arrested after an incident that took place in Laudium. The victim was approached by seven male officers and a female police officer. They transported her to the Laudium police station, where they detained her and questioned her status in the country.
They told her that she was not supposed to be in the country without proper documentation. They detained her for being undocumented. However, she had an undisclosed amount of money and a cellphone when she was taken to the police station, and they were not returned to her. The items were also not registered in the police station's records.
The following day, she was taken to the airport and told to go back to her country. The police arrested an official from the Gauteng Traffic Police in Marshalltown and an official of the Department of Home Affairs. One of the suspects involved in the case is reportedly under incarceration, and more arrests will be made.
The officers run a syndicate
The police also suspect that this is not the first case of this nature and called on members of the Gauteng community to come forward with information. They have been charged with kidnapping and malicious property damage. The syndicate targets Gauteng-based businesses operated by foreign nationals.
