The South African Police Service arrested two police officers for kidnapping, extortion, and fraud charges

The officers were arrested in Tshwane on 3 June 2025 and were accused of operating a syndicate targeting undocumented officials

One of the officers was arrested in Marshalltown in Johannesburg, and the other officer was arrested in Tshwane

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The police arrested two members for allegedly extorting undocumented foreigners. Images: Tshepiso Mametela/ Original and Jub Rubjob/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

TSHWANE — Two members of the South African police service were arrested in Gauteng on 3 June 2025 and are facing charges of fraud, extortion, and corruption. The two have been accused of operating a syndicate targeting undocumented foreign nationals.

2 SAPS officers arrested

According to SABC News, one of the officers was arrested after an incident that took place in Laudium. The victim was approached by seven male officers and a female police officer. They transported her to the Laudium police station, where they detained her and questioned her status in the country.

They told her that she was not supposed to be in the country without proper documentation. They detained her for being undocumented. However, she had an undisclosed amount of money and a cellphone when she was taken to the police station, and they were not returned to her. The items were also not registered in the police station's records.

The following day, she was taken to the airport and told to go back to her country. The police arrested an official from the Gauteng Traffic Police in Marshalltown and an official of the Department of Home Affairs. One of the suspects involved in the case is reportedly under incarceration, and more arrests will be made.

Two officers were busted for extorting foreign nationals. Image: Jub Rubjob

Source: Getty Images

The officers run a syndicate

The police also suspect that this is not the first case of this nature and called on members of the Gauteng community to come forward with information. They have been charged with kidnapping and malicious property damage. The syndicate targets Gauteng-based businesses operated by foreign nationals.

Police officers who have been arrested

SAPS officer caught with 105 bank cards

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police officer was arrested in October 2024 after she was found in possession of 105 different bank cards. The police also caught her with the bank card of a hijacked victim.

The officer reportedly took the card from the victim while driving the recovered vehicle back to the police station. She was charged with fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Source: Briefly News