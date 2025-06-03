A police officer from KwaZulu-Natal is in trouble with the provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

This was after a video of him driving a state vehicle without a door on the driver's side went viral

South Africans made jokes about the incident, and some were concerned about the state of police vehicles

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi slammed an officer driving an unroadworthy state vehicle. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — The provincial commissioner of the KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service (SAPS) ordered that a police vehicle travelling without a door be investigated after it went viral on social media.

State vehicle with no door goes viral

Yusuf Abramjee posted a video of the vehicle from Durban Central on his @Abramjee X account. The video shows a police officer driving a car without a door on the driver's side. The police released a statement and confirmed that the video was taken on 1 June 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to the police, the vehicle was involved in an accident in Durban North. The diver collided with a taxi, and the driver, a female officer, was trapped inside the car. The door had to be removed to rescue the officer.

Another police officer drove the vehicle to the police station instead of towing it. Another police vehicle was escorting the vehicle. However, the police noted that it was in no condition to be on the road.

The police condemned a police officer driving a state vehicle without a door. Image: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mkhwanazi slams officers

Mkhwanazi slammed the officer who drove the car and said the officer who drove the vehicle would be subjected to internal disciplinary processes.

"We are working so hard to protect the image of the police in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, and we are doing our best to regain public trust. The management will not allow anyone to tarnish the image by disregarding regulations and procedures," he said.

View the X video here:

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi

The Economic Freedom Fighters welcomed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate's decision to withdraw a letter requesting that Mkhwanazi respond to a complaint against him

South Africans were impressed when they saw a picture of Mkhwanazi posing with Sizokthola host Xolani Khumalo

Mkhwanazi said that although the crime in the province was decreasing, police officers are leaving the force in increasing numbers

What did South Africans say?

Nerizens shared their opinions on the video.

Kane said:

"He must be fired. They're too playful."

Preacher of righteousness said:

"People ought to know that there are rules to abide by when you deal with state property. Play by the rules or face the penalties. It's simple."

Street Advocate said:

"Just a verbal warning to the driver will do."

Grootman said:

"Wise move. He is bringing the organisation into disrepute, throwing away the public trust that the police need."

Nkwenkwezi said:

"A slum begins with one broken window."

Mkhwanazi responds to IPID probe

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mkhwanazi responded to the probe launched by IPID against him. He believed that he was targeted for clearing a top cop of wrongdoing.

Mkhwanazi acquitted counterintelligence boss Major General Feroz Khan after he was accused of running a drug cartel at the Westville Maximum Prison. He said someone within IPID wanted Khan to lose his position.

Source: Briefly News