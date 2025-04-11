The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) welcomed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate's (IPID) decision to withdraw a letter

IPID requested that Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi respond to a complaint made against him by an anonymous complainant

The EFF described the claims against Mkhwanazi as baseless, saying that it was politically motivated and an abuse of state institutions

IPID has withdrawn a letter requesting that Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi respond to a complaint and the EFF has celebrated the news. Image: Darren Stewart/ Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has described claims against Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as baseless and politically motivated.

The party made the statement following news that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) withdrew a letter requesting the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi respond to a complaint.

IPID was investigating Mkhwanazi after an anonymous complaint was received that he allegedly protected a prison official who was going to be arrested for dealing drugs at a KZN prison facility in 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

EFF welcomes the news of IPID’s withdrawals

On 9 April, Lt-General Mkhwanazi confirmed that he no longer had to respond.

"Yes, I can confirm I was advised by IPID that I no longer need to respond, and the letter has been withdrawn," Mkhwanazi said.

The Red Berets welcomed the news, saying the allegations were designed to derail a committed officer who was fighting against crime and corruption.

“His principled leadership and a fearless crackdown on criminal networks have made him a target for those who benefit from the chaos and lawlessness plaguing KwaZulu-Natal,” the party said.

The party added that the withdrawal of the request reflected a dangerous abuse of state institutions.

“It is a tactic used to protect criminals by removing those who seek to expose them,” the party stated.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, also suspected that the investigation may be politically motivated.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, also believed the investigation was politically motivated. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

IPID continuing its investigation into Mkhwanazi?

Despite the KZN Police Commissioner’s statement that IPID had withdrawn the letter, the directorate has yet to confirm whether investigations into him are complete.

In a response to Eyewitness News, IPID would not confirm what whether the withdrawal of the letter meant a withdrawal of the case.

“The IPID position, as per our statement released on 16 of March 2025, is that we are not going to engage on the matter until our investigation is concluded,” IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said.

IOL also approached IPID regarding whether the letter had been withdrawn but Suping declined to comment, saying instead that the directorate needed space to continue investigations.

Briefly News has also reached out to IPID for clarity on the situation, but no response has been received as yet.

Mkhwanazi believes he’s been targeted

Briefly News reported that Mkhwanazi believes he is being targeted after ruling in a case against Major General Feroz Khan.

The KZN Police Commissioner acquitted Khan of charges of defeating the ends of justice and bringing the SAPS into disrepute.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating Mkhwanazi for preventing the arrest of a senior Correctional Services official.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News