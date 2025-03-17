The Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament and chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, weighed in on KZN commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's investigation

The Independent Police Investigative Directory (IPID) launched an investigation into an arrest he allegedly interfered with

Cameron said that the statement the IPID released was premature and it pointed to a possible political influence in the case

Ian Cameron smells a political rat behind Mkhwanazi's probe.

JOHANNESBURG — The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police and Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament, Ian Cameron, suspected that the investigation into KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi may be politically motivated.

What happened to Mkhwanazi?

Allegations against Mkhwanazi surfaced early this year in January after he was accused of abusing his power. He was accused of interfering with the arrest of a Department of Correctional Services official in 2024. The official was accused of running a drug syndicate at Westville Correctional Facility. Mkhwanazi was accused of trying to stop the arrest. He hit back and said that due process was not followed during the arrest.

The IPID recently announced that it is probing the incident after an anonymous tip alerted them. It initially said Police Minister Senzo Mchunu was responsible for launching the probe, but later backtracked on its statements.

What did Cameron say?

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Cameron said IPID's statement was premature, especially when the investigation is in its infancy. He said it feels like there was a bit of a political taste to it. He nevertheless said the law must take its course.

Cameron remarked that it was odd that the probe happened two weeks after Mkhwanazi made a few statements when he recently appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Police. He said Mkhwanazi slammed political interference and alleged he received orders from top-ranking politicians not to investigate certain people.

What did Mkhwanazi say about the claims?

Mkhwanazi previously addressed the allegations and slammed the allegations in January as a smear campaign against him. The KwaZulu-Natal police issued a statement in support of Mkhwanazi and said the allegations are unfounded, baseless and an attempt to create instability.

Mkhwanazi has been hailed in the past by members of the public for the stern action he has taken in addressing crime in KwaZulu-Natal. He has, though, faced criticism from civil rights groups, who accused him of being trigger-happy.

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is under the microscope.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on @Newzroom405's X tweet weighed in on Cameron's take.

Wit Kant said:

"Mkhwanazi uncovered some rot. Now he is a target. The ANC wants to eat in peace."

Tat'uRadebe said:

"If what Ian is saying is true, the ANC is committing political suicide. At some stage, the ANC must choose between South Africans who vote for it and corrupt comrades."

Vusi said:

"We stand with Nhlanhla."

BenMenziwa said:

"South Africa is in the hands of criminals. Our government is full of mafias who are masquerading as politicians, and they are always ready to dismiss anyone doing their job right."

Nhlanhla Leonard said:

"This is how the ANC cadres operate. They'll make up incriminating accusations without facts to damage your reputation."

Mkhwanazi slams correctional facilities as crime academies

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mkhwanazi slammed South African prisons and accused them of being academies of crime. He said that criminals do not go to prison to be rehabilitated.

He added that criminals become worse when they are released from prison, and South Africans agreed with his statements. He added that a lot of crimes are organised by prisoners.

