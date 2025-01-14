The KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service arrested a senior official who was suspected of running a drug cartel in a prison six months ago

The province's provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, was accused of preventing his arrest

He clarified that when the officer was arrested, he immediately called and discovered that proper procedure was not followed in arresting the officer

KZN police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi slammed claims he interfered with an arrest. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Caspar Benson

KWAZULU-NATAL—The KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service's provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, denied reports that he tried to interfere with an officer's arrest six months ago.

Did Mkhwanazi prevent an arrest?

According to TimesLIVE, the police in the province arrested an official who was accused of running a drug syndicate at the Westville Maximum Security Prison. Police received a tip-off about drugs that were found in one of the prison's communal premises. Mkhwanazi, accused of stopping the police from arresting the official, said due process was not followed.

What happened?

Mkhwanazi said he contacted the commander when the arrest happened and wanted to know what led to it. He said the officer said the drugs were in one of the prison's residential facilities. When they searched the house, they did not find the drugs.

They then found the drugs in a dustbin outside the house. Mkhwanazi said a crime scene expert was not invited to process the scene. The police officer who effected the arrest was not 100% sure that the arrested officer placed the drugs in the dustbin.

Mzansi defends Mkhwanazi

South Africans on Facebook fiercely defended Mkhwanazi.

Siziphaka Njengoba Zinjalo said:

"The provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mlhwanazi is a threat to criminal organisations and drug dealers connected to politicians. Now they are trying by all in power to tarnish him."

Katleho James said:

"This man is fighting crime the best way. We are behind you during these trying times."

Isaiah Maduna Tsebase said:

"Hands off, Mkhwanazi, please. He is doing a great job."

Nathi Ka Syephu Hadebe said:

"Mkhwanazi is doing his job with integrity and without taking instructions from politicians. He's doing police work, and people don't like that."

Khubodi Khubodi said:

"They are framing him because he is doing good work to combat crime."

Lt-General Mkhwanazi trends on X

