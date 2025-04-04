American rapper Kanye West has revealed that he and Bianca Censori have broken up

Reports claimed that the controversial star dumped Censori after she had a panic attack due to his several tweets

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the controversial couple's breakup

Kanye West has broken up with Bianca Censori. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Well, seems like things have ended in tears for the globally popular controversial couple Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

The married couple made headlines again after Kanye West threw a lavish birthday bash for his wifey in January 2025. Recently, an X user @PopBase reported that Kanye revealed his break up with Censori after she allegedly had a panic attack because of the rapper's several tweets.

"Kanye West reveals he and Bianca Censori have split after his recent tweets caused her to have a panic attack."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Kanye and Bianca's break up

Many netizens were stunned by West and Censori's sudden breakup as they flooded the comment section with their reactions to it. Here's what they had to say below:

@A_The47 said:

"A panic attack? Lol, what did he post this time."

@edokostic responded:

"She's too weak for you Ye."

@StanTheMan0422 replied:

"It sounded like they were heading in this direction for a while. Hopefully, they came to this mutually!"

@JDoza1 commented:

"This relationship between Kanye West and Bianca Censori was super weird."

@UmaiR_OLAkH mentioned:

"That sounds like a difficult situation for both of them. Hopefully, they can find peace and healing apart."

The significance of Kanye's social media influence

Meanwhile, Kanye West's online presence has often been as talked about as his music. Whether posting personal thoughts, promoting his various business ventures, or sparking controversies with his comments, West has used social media as a powerful tool to communicate directly with his millions of followers. His often controversial tweets have made headlines for years, leading to real-world consequences, including losing business deals and public scrutiny.

The controversial rapper and fashion mogul has deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account. Known for his larger-than-life personality and outspokenness, West's social media activity has been a topic of much debate over the years. West's decision to leave the platform has left fans and critics speculating about the reasons behind his departure, its potential impact on his brand, and what the future holds for the polarising figure.

