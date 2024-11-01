Kim Kardashian deleted her son, Saint's YouTube channel after he trolled Kamala Harris

The little boy allegedly shared two anti-Kamala videos and left his mom no other choice

Peeps were hysterical at Saint's behaviour, with many saying he was definitely Kanye West's son

Kim Kardashian's son, Saint, allegedly shared anti-Kamala Harris videos. Images: Instagram/ kimkardashian, Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Saint West apparently got in trouble with his mom after sharing videos trolling Kamala Harris.

Kim Kardashian deletes son's YouTube channel

As the US elections draw near, voters have given their opinions about the candidates and their plans for America, and it appears Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's cheeky son is also clued up.

Eight-year-old Saint West is apparently anti-Kamala Harris after sharing several videos trolling the vice president. Twitter (X) user yzyupdates alleges that after seeing the posts, Kim K deleted Saint's YouTube channel.

Though possibly an innocent mistake, some peeps are convinced that the little boy is following in his dad's footsteps.

In recent years, Yeezy sparked outrage among fans when he declared his support for Donald Trump, who is currently in the running to be president, and netizens believe Saint is a lot like his dad than they thought:

Peeps react to Saint West allegations

Netizens are hysterical and said Saint was just like his father:

Hibzster laughed:

"Kim is fighting for her life every day with those kids, lmao!"

GgV0gue claimed:

"The gag is, that family is probably all voting for Trump. The only reason Kim deleted Saint's channel is because being vocal about their politics would hurt her brand, public image and wallet."

_DubzyWubzy_ asked:

"Why does an 8-year-old have a YouTube channel in the first place?"

kellboogie_ was in stitches:

"Kanye's kids continue to do Kanye things."

MindOfL posted:

"Saint is just like his daddy; love to see it."

Kanye West squashes divorce rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kanye West and his wife, Bianca, who recently squashed the divorce rumours.

The couple was rumoured to have called it quits, but all that appears to have been untrue after they were spotted holding hands.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News